WATCH: People LEAVE IN DROVES Once the Free Bruce Springsteen Concert Ends and Kamala Harris Takes the Stage

Kamala Harris held a ‘rally’ in Atlanta, Georgia with Barack Obama, rapper Jay-Z, Bruce Springsteen and other Communists on Thursday evening.

Springsteen trashed Trump as he took the stage at James R. Hallford Stadium near Atlanta.

“He does not understand this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American,” Springsteen told the crowd of Trump.

“I want a president who reveres the Constitution, who does not threaten but wants to protect and guide our great democracy, who believes in the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power, who will fight for a woman’s right to choose, and who wants to create a middle class economy that will serve all our citizens. There is only one candidate in this election who holds those principles,” he said.

According to Deadline, Bruce Springsteen performed “The Promised Land,” “Land of Hope and Dreams” and “Dancing in the Dark.”

He sounded terrible.

WATCH:

What the hell happened to Bruce Springsteen?! Is this what Trump Derangement Syndrome does to people? He sounds AWFUL, and it seems like the crowd agrees! pic.twitter.com/3tJuhyC98K — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 24, 2024

People started funneling out shortly after the free Bruce Springsteen concert ended.

The best part was watching people leave the arena in droves as Kamala Harris shouted, “It’s time to turn the page!”

WATCH: