Is She Drunk? – “One of the Things That I Love About the American People is We Can Hold Many Thoughts at Once” – Kamala Harris When Asked About the Economy (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris traveled to Houston, Texas on Friday to stand on stage with singer Beyoncé.

Beyoncé is performing at a Harris ‘rally’ at the Shell Energy Stadium Friday afternoon.

Harris spoke with reporters ahead of the Beyoncé concert.

She sounded drunk.

A reporter asked Kamala Harris what she wanted to say to Americans who think she needs to focus more on the economy.

“What do you say to those people especially ones who might be concerned, you know, doing a big closing argument speech at the Ellipse maybe leaning more into talking about the threat of Trump to democracy and not the threats that you see to the economy.” the reporter asked Harris.

Kamala Harris is delivering her ‘closing argument’ at the Ellipse in DC next Tuesday where she will trash Trump and rehash January 6 rather than talk about things Americans care about.

“One of the things that I love about the American people is we can hold many thoughts at once,” Kamala Harris said.

How profound.

