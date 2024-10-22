Journalist Mark Halperin Says Trump Victory Could Be Guaranteed Before Election Day If Early Vote Numbers Hold (VIDEO)

The journalist Mark Halperin has said that the world may know before election day that Donald Trump will become the 47th president of United States.

In Tuesday’s episode of the ‘The Morning Meeting,’ Halperin said that if current early voting trends continue then Trump will likely have won the election before November 5th.

He explained:

Morning, everybody. Let’s lead with the lead, as they say in journalism. If the early vote numbers stay the way they are, and that’s a big if, we’ll almost certainly know before Election Day who’s going to win the election. We’re going to talk a lot about that, the reasons why Democrats might be underperforming, the prospect that they’ll recover. But again, make no mistake, if these numbers hold up in the states where we can understand even partially what the data’s like, we’ll know that Donald Trump’s going to be president on Election Day. So, we’re going to talk about that, but I didn’t want to bury that, because it’s extraordinarily important. And we’ve got to track that day-to-day. That’s more important than the polls right now. It’s more important than almost anything, because it’s giving us insight into a variety of factors that are accounting for a Republican overperformance by various metrics in the early voting in the battleground state.

Watch the clip below:

Latest from Mark Halperin ‘If the early vote numbers stay the way they are, we will almost certainly know BEFORE Election Day who’s going to win. If these numbers hold up, we’ll know that Trump is going to be president.’pic.twitter.com/bpqOSxQeDF — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 22, 2024

His comments as Republicans show strong early voting performance in numerous battleground states including Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia.

Halperin, who formerly worked as the political director for NBC News and was the first person to report that Joe Biden would be dropping out the race, has repeatedly argued that he thinks that Donald Trump is the favorite to defeat Kamala Harris, a position he outlined in detail during a recent interview with Tucker Carlson.

Over the course of that same interview, Halperin also predicted that America will experience the worse mental health crisis as leftists lose their mind over Trump’s return to the White House.

“I think it will cause the biggest mental health crisis in the history of America. And I don’t think it will be a passing thing that by the inauguration will be fine. I think it will be sustained and unprecedented and hideous. I think there’ll be some violence.”