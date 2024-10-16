Mark Halperin Predicts ‘Greatest Mental Health Crisis in the History of the Country’ if Trump Wins 2024 Election (VIDEO)

Political journalist Mark Halperin has been in the news quite a bit lately. Last week, he said that he had seen private (campaign) polling, indicating that Kamala Harris is ‘in trouble’ in all of the swing states. Then he followed that up with another report saying she has problems all over the map.

Today, he was interviewed by Tucker Carlson and said that based on what he knows, the election is looking very good for Trump. But that wasn’t even the most interesting thing he said.

He suggested that if Trump wins, that tens of millions of Americans are going to have a full-on mental health crisis and that it will be the biggest mental health crisis in the history of the country. He was not joking.

It’s easy to agree with him if you’ve been paying attention. Just turn on MSNBC if you want to get a sense of what he is talking about here.

Collin Rugg has details on Twitter/X:

Mark Halperin predicts there will be the biggest mental health crisis in American history if Trump wins, predicts Democrats will resort to violence. Halperin predicts there will be workplace fights and violent protests launched by the left. “I think it will cause the biggest mental health crisis in the history of America. And I don’t think it will be a passing thing that by the inauguration will be fine.” “I think it will be sustained and unprecedented and hideous…” “I think there’ll be some violence. I think there’ll be, there’ll be workplace fights. There’ll be fights at birthday parties.”

Watch the whole thing below:

We all saw what happened on election night in 2016. What happens if Trump’s 2024 election win is even bigger? People who only pay attention to outlets like CNN and MSNBC will think it’s the end of the world. Halperin is right.