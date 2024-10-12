J6 Defendant and Former Foster Child Isaac Thomas Has 2 Civil Trials and a Federal Criminal Case Set to Go to Trial Before the End of the Year

January 6 political prisoner Isaac Thomas has continued his fight for justice against a very powerful and corrupt system that is doing everything they can to silence him. As The Gateway Pundit has previously reported, Isaac has filed multiple lawsuits against bad actors within the foster care system that abused him.

Isaac was moved a total of 42 times while under the government’s care in what he describes as “Government funded human trafficking”. Isaac filed for his emancipation when he was 16 and began a life in political activism.

In one of the civil cases he filed, Isaac has fought to prove abuse by a foster placement in Kalamazoo Michigan, called Lakeside Academy. Lakeside was shut down in 2020 after the death of 16-year-old Cornelius Frederick during a “physical restraint” by nine staff members. Video evidence shows the staff lying on top of and suffocating Cornelius for nearly 15 minutes before he went unconscious. Tragically, Cornelius lost his life.

The lawyers that represented Cornelius and his family in a wrongful death lawsuit have now been retained by Isaac to represent him in his case against Lakeside.

The trial for that case is scheduled to begin on December 9th. 400 other children have come forward with allegations of abuse against Lakeside since Cornelius was murdered.

Isaac also has a separate lawsuit against another bad actor who babysat him while in foster care. In July of 2023, a jury found that predator guilty of sexual abuse against Isaac and 4 other children in a criminal case. Isaac’s attorneys have also named multiple defendants in the civil part of the case that attempted to cover up the abuse, including a church in Michigan, More Life Tabernacle. The trial for that case is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 12th.

The Gateway Pundit also exposed how Isaac was fined $3,500 by a corrupt judge on the case after defense attorneys for the predators argued the case should be dismissed since Isaac is a January 6th defendant. The case was not dismissed and will proceed to trial, but Isaac was still fined.

Despite the system and its pawns trying to silence him, this injustice has only emboldened Isaac to continue pursuing his fight to make right the wrongs he experienced. Isaac reports that there are also four separate criminal investigations related to other placements he was in that are still pending. Once those investigations are complete and formal charges are filed, The Gateway Pundit will provide an update.

Most importantly, Isaac looks to stop this abuse from continuing to other children who are still being trafficked in the system. In the wake of recent developments in Hollywood with the P. Diddy case, Isaac hopes his story will shine light on the government human trafficking he experienced.

Isaac has tried to connect the dots to show people how the government, the pedophiles in Hollywood and many of these 3 letter agencies are all in cahoots. They indoctrinate, experiment on and abuse many of these children in foster care and at the border. Isaac believes this is due to foster children not having many people who will notice the abuse or fight for them. Many of these children, like Isaac, were orphaned at a young age and don’t have many family members to advocate for them.

These cases are only a fraction of the experience he had during the 42 times he was shipped around by the government.

Isaac shares that more lawsuits and charges will be filed in the coming months, saying, “I will continue to fight and file these cases until they lock me up in prison again, nothing will stop us from exposing this evil by our communist government”

Isaac also has a federal criminal case in which he faces 12 federal charges. Last month, one of his charges, obstruction of an official proceeding, was dismissed after the Supreme Court overturned it.

Isaac gives all credit to God for this victory. His attorney, Stephen Metcalf, has been representing Isaac in his January 6th case as well as advising him on some of the foster care cases.

Attorney Metcalf reports,“Isaac is a courageous young man, and I am grateful God has put me in his path so I can assist with these very important legal matters. I look forward to obtaining a full Acquittal for Isaac so that he can finally be free from this system that has tried everything to keep him enslaved. God is leading our fight and is standing firm with our cause, please continue to pray for us and that we succeed.”

Isaac’s criminal case for January 6th is currently scheduled to go for a jury trial on December 2nd. Isaac will also celebrate his 22nd birthday this month on October 19th. His 21st was spent in Pretrial Confinement in Washington D.C.

He is requesting continued prayers and support. If you are able to donate to his legal defense, please go to his GiveSendGo.