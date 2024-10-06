Hollywood Scandal: Three A-List Celebrities Allegedly Featured in Sex Tapes with Diddy, Claims Attorney

Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd has come forward with more explosive claims involving three A-list celebrities allegedly caught on tape in compromising, intimate situations with disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The tapes are said to be circulating on the underground black market.

Mitchell-Kidd, who is representing one of Combs’ accusers in a high-profile sexual assault case, dropped this bombshell during an interview with NewsNation’s guest host Laura Ingle.

According to the attorney, these explicit tapes were purportedly recorded at Combs’ residence, and some of the individuals involved had no knowledge they were being filmed.

The tapes, allegedly pornographic in nature, reportedly feature not only Combs but also other high-profile celebrities, including one individual even “more high profile” than the disgraced rapper himself.

The allegations surfaced as part of an ongoing investigation into Combs, who is currently facing serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Mitchell-Kidd claimed to have seen still images from the tapes and confirmed their authenticity.

“I also was just recently contacted by someone who wanted me to essentially represent them in the sale of one of the Diddy tapes, which I declined,” said Ariel Mitchell-Kidd.

“Yes, there already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood, being shopped around to individuals in Hollywood. But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge,” she added.

On Friday, Mitchell-Kidd claimed that multiple individuals approached her, claiming to possess incriminating tapes featuring high-profile celebrities with disgraced music mogul Diddy.

“The individuals who contacted me purported to have three different tapes with three different celebrities, including Diddy, and then a fourth celebrity without Diddy but in a compromising situation with someone,” the lawyer revealed during the interview.

“I can’t attest to whether or not they exist or not,” she said, “I just was told initially that ‘they’ own this treasure trove of videos, so I have to believe that there are a lot of celebrities who know what they did."

According to the New York Post, a Department of Homeland Security official, who took part in a raid on Combs’ Miami home earlier this year, suggested that the footage obtained during the investigation includes "recognizable names" from the entertainment industry. While the official declined to reveal any identities, they did confirm that there is more than one celebrity involved, further corroborating Mitchell-Kidd's claims.

Partial transcript from the interview:

Laura Ingle: We know that you've seen the footage. You talked about that last week when you were with us. As you know who it is, and I know that you can't tell us who it is for all the reasons, right? But as you know who it is, and as we're moving through this story, and it's starting to really feel like it's unraveling, and you feel bad for the person, and we don't even know who it is. Is there anything more you can tell us about that part of it? Ariel Mitchell-Kidd: I really do feel bad about the person. Part of the reason that I did come and say something, outside of just to protect my own safety, was to sound the alarm, essentially—bring the dog whistle, if you will—to that person that maybe they should do something about this before it came out. If I was them, I would do something about this. Trending: Democrat Writes Powerful “Career Suicide Note” on Why He is Voting for Donald Trump And the only way to do anything is to do the catch and kill. That's the only way to ensure that it doesn't come out. We're taught that God helps those who help themselves. So if we have a situation where that person does have the opportunity to purchase the video, if I were them, I would absolutely purchase the video. Laura Ingle: Well, do you think this is going to surface publicly? I mean, are we getting close to that moment? Ariel Mitchell-Kidd: From what I'm hearing, I think so. I'm hearing whispers that there is at least one major network, possibly two, in a bidding war for that footage. So I believe we're sooner rather than later maybe finding out, unless that person comes and purchases the video themselves, which is really the goal of the people who have the video. At this point, if that person doesn't want to purchase it, then it's going to go on the open market. Wow. Laura Ingle: We've been hearing that this has been going on in Hollywood for a really long time. This is just the latest, but this is such a big deal, obviously, for all the people involved. Even if the sex was consensual, the footage was illegally obtained without the subject's knowledge. So how is this possible? How does the sale and the release of this work legally? Ariel Mitchell-Kidd: I think that's the issue here. After reading The Post article, it seems that the person was not aware that they were being filmed. So, with that being said, that brings in a secondary issue: if this person was not aware, which is again why the first goal was not to take it to the open market. But then, that's an issue for the purchaser who ends up buying the video. That's their legal problem to overcome, not necessarily the seller's problem.

WATCH: