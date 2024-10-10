Hillary Clinton’s Latest Book Drastically Underperforms, Sales Down More 80 Percent on Last Time

Any lingering public fascination with the trials and tribulations of Hillary Clinton appears to be fading fast.

According to a report from The Washington Free Beacon, Hillary’s latest book, Something Lost, Something Gained: Lessons on Life, Love, and Liberty, has garnered just a fraction of the sales compared with her last release.

The Beacon reports:

Hillary has just written another memoir about how unfair it was that she lost to Donald Trump and why you still owe her an apology for being right about everything. Released last month, Something Lost, Something Gained: Lessons on Life, Love, and Liberty is a tedious slog through familiar grievances and blatant lies about her “thicker skin” and “stiffer spine.” She lauds herself as “the first woman to win a presidential primary, the nomination of a major party, and the national popular vote.” She remembers the good times when she “flew on Air Force One, dined with kings and queens, and was constantly surrounded by armed guards.” She refuses to go away or accept the fact that no one cares. You probably won’t be surprised to learn that sales of her second angsty screed about losing the 2016 election are much lower this time around. Something Lost, Something Gained sold just 27,000 copies in its first week, according to an industry source. That’s less than 20 percent of her “record-breaking” haul during the Trump administration, when trauma-brained MSNBC viewers were particularly ravenous for #Resistance slop. That’s still an alarming number of copies—more than eight times the week-one sales for Extremely Online (2023), the fawning history of teen influencers by disgraced reporter Taylor Lorenz. But the trend line is promising.

According to extracts of her book that have already been released, Clinton doubled down on her notorious comments about Trump supporters being “deplorables,” a comment that some consider a pivotal moment in her eventual election loss.

“It was an unfortunate choice of words and bad politics, but it also got at an important truth. Just look at everything that has happened in the years since, from Charlottesville to Jan. 6,” she wrote.

“The masks have come off, and if anything, ‘deplorable’ is too kind a word for the hate and violent extremism we’ve seen from some Trump supporters.”

Despite the wading interest in Clinton's political life, the 76-year-old former First Lady and Secretary of State recently signaled her openness to joining Kamala Harris's administration if Democrats succeed in seizing control of the White House in November.

In a recent interview with CBS This Morning, Clinton was asked whether she would accept a role in a future administration.

"Well, certainly, unofficially I want to be as helpful as I can, and would do anything I was asked to be helpful. We have so much to do that it really should be all hands on deck,” she said at the time. “And anybody who can help in any capacity should be willing to do so.