Did Hillary Clinton Just Confirm Her Political Comeback in Kamala’s White House?

Did Hillary Clinton just confirm her political comeback within a Kamala Harris White House? It certainly appears that way.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, Clinton was asked by the host whether she would be open to joining a Kamala Harris administration if the Democrats win the White House in November.

Clinton responded:

Well, certainly, unofficially I want to be as helpful as I can, and would do anything I was asked to be helpful. We have so much to do that it really should be all hands on deck. And anybody who can help in any capacity should be willing to do so. … I’m very optimistic about a Harris-Walz administration because I think it not only has the capacity to deal with all the problems we know but maybe to lower the temperature in the country. Tim Walz, the coach of America and Kamala, with her real sense of patriotism and commitment to the country and wanting to bring it together, [would] be the president of all Americans, not half the country. Maybe we can break the fever. Let’s get back to taking some deep breaths and finding ways to work together. There’s so much we could do if we would start listening to each other and talking and making principled compromises. So, I think they have the potential to really produce that for our country.

Before losing the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump in unforgettable style, Clinton held several prominent roles including Secretary of State and the U.S. Senator for New York. She also served as First Lady of the United States for eight years during her husband’s presidency.

In a separate interview this week, Clinton also gave a preview of what to expect if she does become a prominent figure in the next White House by calling for the imprisonment of Americans for posting what she deems to be political “propaganda” and described Donald Trump as a “danger to our country and the world.”

So as if this election were not already important enough, Hillary Clinton may now be waiting in the wings. The stakes keep getting higher.