Hillary Clinton Doubles Down on Infamous ‘Deplorables’ Comment, Says It Was ‘Too Kind a Word’

Hillary Clinton has doubled down on her infamous “basket of deplorables,” eight years after she lost the presidential election to Donald Trump.

In a Washington Post op-ed published on Wednesday adapted from her latest book, Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty, Clinton said that although it was a political mistake, the description does not go far enough to describe some of Trump’s most fervent supporters.

“In 2016, I famously described half of Trump’s supporters as ‘the basket of deplorables.’ I was talking about the people who are drawn to his racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia — you name it. The people for whom his bigotry is a feature, not a bug,” Clinton wrote.

She continued:

It was an unfortunate choice of words and bad politics, but it also got at an important truth. Just look at everything that has happened in the years since, from Charlottesville to Jan. 6. The masks have come off, and if anything, ‘deplorable’ is too kind a word for the hate and violent extremism we’ve seen from some Trump supporters. … Talking about the ‘deplorables’ in 2016, I said, ‘Some of those folks, they are irredeemable.’ Part of me would still say this is objectively true. Just look at the lack of remorse from many of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists who’ve been convicted of sedition and other crimes. But another part of me wants to believe something else. I’d like to believe there’s goodness in everyone and a chance at redemption, no matter how remote.

Clinton’s comments come amid speculation that she may be planning a political comeback in a potential Kamala Harris White House. Among her ideas include imprisoning her political opponents for posting what she deems to be misinformation or propaganda.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, Clinton was asked whether she would accept a role in a future administration, an idea to which she very much left the door open.

Well, certainly, unofficially I want to be as helpful as I can, and would do anything I was asked to be helpful. We have so much to do that it really should be all hands on deck,” she responded. “And anybody who can help in any capacity should be willing to do so.

Before her calamitous presidential campaign, Clinton held several prominent roles including Secretary of State and the U.S. Senator for New York. She also served as First Lady of the United States for eight years during her husband’s presidency.