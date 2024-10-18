Highly Respected Professional Lip-Reader Reveals What Barack Obama and Joe Biden Said to Each Other During Intense Conversation at Ethel Kennedy’s Funeral

An expert specializing in lip-reading has revealed what Barack Obama and Joe Biden discussed during that infamous tense moment at Ethel Kennedy’s funeral on Wednesday.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, both Obama and Biden attended the service in Washington D.C. and delivered remarks. Ethel Kennedy, the mother of Robert Kennedy Jr., died last week at the age of 96.

During the service, Obama and Biden were seen having a conversation that set social media on fire due to how animated both men seemed throughout.

I found the full exchange between Obama and Biden at Ethel Kennedy’s funeral — a VERY tense conversation 20 days out from the election. If anyone can read lips, please let me know what they’re saying. It’s probably good. pic.twitter.com/BIZTL61SHT — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 16, 2024

Jeremy Freeman, a London-based forensic lip reader who was born deaf, translated the conversation for The Post. As the paper notes, Freeman is a highly credible and experienced lip reader and has served as a University College London-certified expert witness for litigants, the police, and journalists for 16 years.

Per Freeman, Biden first attacked Kamala Harris, complaining she was weaker than him as a candidate. Obama agreed with him but noted there was still time for her to turn it around.

Obama then quipped that “it’s important that we have some time together,” likely a reference to campaigning with Harris.

Biden finally unconvincingly conceded Obama’s view in an unconvincing manner. As The Post reports, Freeman discovered what they said during the exchange by analyzing the on-video lip movements.

Per Freeman, here is how the conversation went down:

BIDEN: She’s not as strong as me. OBAMA: I know, that’s true. We have time. BIDEN: Hmm. OBAMA: I think it’s important that we can have some time together; we’ll take it at value. BIDEN: Yeah, we’ll get it in time.

Freeman told the Daily Mail and the Post in separate interviews that the two men appeared supportive of each other and that there was no tension between them.

As the Mail notes, this was the first time Obama and Biden had appeared in public together since Biden was forced to abandon his reelection campaign in a coup partially orchestrated by Obama.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on Obama’s behind-the-scenes shenanigans to override the will of 14 million Democrat voters with considerable help from Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Moreover, three days following Biden’s undisclosed “medical emergency” while in Las Vegas on July 17, Obama called and reportedly told him that he had Harris’s approval to use the 25th Amendment to kick him out of office.