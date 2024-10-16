Joe Biden and Barack Obama Share Tense Exchange at Ethel Kennedy’s Funeral (VIDEO)

Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden attended the service and delivered remarks.

Robert Kennedy Jr.’s mother, Ethel Kennedy, passed away last week. She was 96.

My mom, Ethel Skakel Kennedy, passed peacefully into Heaven this morning. She was 96. She died in Boston surrounded by many of her nine surviving children and her friends. God gave her 34 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and the energy to give them all the attention they… pic.twitter.com/X6yr1yZ5DK — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 10, 2024

The memorial service was held in Washington DC at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden shared a tense exchange before the memorial service began.

I found the full exchange between Obama and Biden at Ethel Kennedy’s funeral — a VERY tense conversation 20 days out from the election. If anyone can read lips, please let me know what they’re saying. It’s probably good. pic.twitter.com/BIZTL61SHT — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 16, 2024

Joe Biden didn’t look too pleased as Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks.

This is the first time Joe Biden and Pelosi have been near each other since Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

Pelosi and Obama worked behind the scenes to oust Joe Biden over the summer.

Biden looked peeved as Pelosi spoke at Ethel Kennedy’s funeral.

