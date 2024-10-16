Joe Biden and Barack Obama Share Tense Exchange at Ethel Kennedy’s Funeral (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Barack Obama attend Ethel Kennedy’s memorial service

Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden attended the service and delivered remarks.

Robert Kennedy Jr.’s mother, Ethel Kennedy, passed away last week. She was 96.

The memorial service was held in Washington DC at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden shared a tense exchange before the memorial service began.

Joe Biden didn’t look too pleased as Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks.

This is the first time Joe Biden and Pelosi have been near each other since Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

Pelosi and Obama worked behind the scenes to oust Joe Biden over the summer.

Biden looked peeved as Pelosi spoke at Ethel Kennedy’s funeral.

