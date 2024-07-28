REPORT: Barack Obama Threatened to Use the 25th Amendment to Remove Joe Biden After His “Medical Incident” in Las Vegas and Had Kamala Harris’s Approval to Do So

As The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor reported, Biden suffered an “undisclosed medical emergency” while in Las Vegas on July 17 that was never disclosed to the public.

Now, according to a report from a respected longtime investigative journalist, an equally explosive incident followed just a few days later.

On Saturday, Seymour Hersh wrote on his substack that sources told him that Barack Obama had called Biden three days after the disturbing incident. Obama reportedly told Biden on July 20 that he had Kamala Harris’s approval to use the 25th Amendment to kick him out of office.

You read that right. Harris was reportedly on board with declaring Old Joe incapacitated and kicking him to the curb.

From Hersh:

“I went over (reports) this week with a senior official in Washington who helped me fashion an account of a White House in complete disarray,” Hersh said. “Obama called Biden after breakfast (on July 20) and said, ‘Here’s the deal. We have Kamala’s approval to invoke the 25th Amendment,'” he continued.

Since Hersh’s post is only for paid subscribers, here is the relevant snippet.

Hersh also confirmed that Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries were also directly involved. This correlates with TGP’s extensive reporting of the palace coup.

He went on to write that Obama did not plan on immediately endorsing Kamala, but it was clear that she would “get the nod.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Obama initially wanted Mark Kelly at the top of the ticket, but Biden beat him to the punch with Harris.

“He (Obama) had an agenda, and he wanted to seek it through to the end, and he wanted to have control over who would be elected,” Hersh wrote.