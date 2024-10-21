HERE WE GO AGAIN: Head of Fox News Decision Desk Warns Election Result Will Take Around Five Days

The head of the discredited Fox News decision desk has warned that the presidential election result will likely take around five days.

In another complete break from presidential election norms, Fox News pollster Arnon Mishkin has said that he is expecting the race to be called by the Saturday after election day, some five days after the polls have closed.

Mishkin, who is a registered New York Democrat and was responsible for the infamous Fox News call in Arizona back in 2020, said in an interview with Politico.

The report states:

The man who may call the winner of the 2024 presidential election is ready to make a prediction for at least when the news will come. “The over/under is Saturday,” said Arnon Mishkin, the head of Fox News’ decision desk. “Which was when the call was made last time.” In an interview with POLITICO Magazine at the News Corp. building in Midtown Manhattan, Mishkin said that he plans on calling the election as soon as he can, but that a protracted vote count means it may take a few days. Regardless though, he said he feels no pressure from executives at the conservative-leaning network to “make our audience happy.”

As readers of The Gateway Pundit will be well aware, the days long process of counting the votes was used in both the 2020 presidential election and 2022 midterms to allow left-wing operatives and corrupt election officials to “find” the correct number of votes to hand victory to Joe Biden or other Democratic candidates.

Yet while Mishkin is inevitably part of the Democratic machine that will stop at nothing to deny Donald Trump victory, he is ultimately not responsible for the plans to spend days counting the votes.

Instead, the blame lies with both Democratic and RINO Republican officials in important swing states including Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Last week, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt told reporters not to expect a result on election night, warning that the process would likely take days to complete.

Donald Trump may appear to be on course for a landslide victory, his margin of victory will likely need to be "too big to rig" as Democrats and their allies prepare the same kinds of dirty tricks they are so notorious for.