PAY ATTENTION: Democrats Just Revealed How They Will Steal the 2024 Election — In Three Easy Steps

Pay Attention.

In 2020 President Trump won more votes than any sitting president in US history.

Trump increased his vote totals by 12 million votes in 2020 over his first presidential victory in 2016.

Trump won 16 of 17 bellwether counties and allegedly lost the election. Something that had never happened in 36 years.

Trump won the bellwether states, Ohio, Florida, and Iowa handily, something EVERY winning candidate has accomplished since 1960.

Biden won the fewest number of counties in the 2020 election by any alleged “winner” in history – winning only 16% of all US counties.

In this same election, President Trump improved in EVERY category.

President Trump won more Hispanic votes.

votes. President Trump won more female votes.

votes. Trump won more black votes.

votes. President Trump won more gay votes.

votes. President Trump won more immigrant votes.

But somehow, Democrat Joe Biden, who did not campaign, hid in his basement, and could barely string together two coherent sentences, supposedly won 81 million votes!?!

We know Democrats used several means to score illegal votes in several states in the 2020 election.

We witnessed them counting ballots behind closed doors, bringing in endless piles of surprise ballots days after the election, locking Republicans out of the counting rooms, pulling boxes of ballots out from under tables when all the observers were sent home, driving in vanloads of ballots in the early hours of the morning after Joe Biden fell far behind, stuffing stacks of ballots into unsupervised ballot drop boxes.

So, how did Joe do it? How did Democrats steal the 2020 election for Joe Biden?

Step 1: In October 2021, we finally learned how Joe Biden pulled off his ‘miraculous’ win.

Huffington Post reported that it was “low-income white voters” who gave Joe Biden the win.

This was a preposterous lie on its face since everyone knows Trump owned the working-class voters like no other president in the last 100 years!

But it did give us a clue of where they found their manufactured votes.

Via The Huffington Post.

Read the rest of this nonsense here.

So if this was true, then wouldn’t you expect that the Democrats and their mainstream media hacks would bend over backwards to praise and prop up lower-income white voters? Instead, Joe Biden and Democrats have completely ignored the suffering rural voters and working-class voters across the country for decades now.

So why change something that is working for them?

Why do you think the radical America-hating party picked serial liar and weirdo Tim Walz for their vice-presidential candidate this year?

Tim Walz may be a complete lunatic and radical leftist, but he comes from rural Minnesota. That was enough.

Democrats are already playing John Mellencamp’s “Small Town” at their rallies. Does anyone honestly believe Democrats give a rat’s ass about small towns?

Ask the people from Palestine, Ohio, or Maui, Hawaii, how they feel about Joe Biden or Kamala Harris after their life-changing tragedies.

Democrats don’t care about rural white voters.

But Democrats are planning to steal enough rural votes again to win the swing states – and pretend it is because the people love weird Tim Walz and their far left policies.

Step 2: Democrats understand they must produce an enormous amount of fraudulent votes to steal the election from Trump this year.

President Trump increased his second run for president by 12 million votes! This year, he may increase that by another 12 million.

President Trump is polling better with whites, Hispanics, and blacks. President Trump is winning at least 20 percent of the black male vote and could reach 50 percent by Election Day.

Democrats abandoned the black community AGAIN this year, and black voters are catching on. Democrats have catered to illegal aliens to replace their black voter base. That is clear.

And, Democrats understand they must top at least 85 million votes to win the election in 2024.

So what do Democrats do?

They fabricate momentum. On Tuesday, Democrats filled the United Center in Chicago and the Fiserv Arena in Milwaukee. This was quite a feat for a party that is running the most unpopular vice president in history and crazy Stolen Valor liar, Tim Walz as their candidates.

Democrats will manufacture excitement and turnout at their rallies to explain their sudden surge of votes in November.

Watch and see.

Step 3: Manufacture millions of new ghost voters.

Democrats have dozens, if not hundreds, of what they call “Get out the vote” groups operating in every state in the union today.

The Democratic Party, including the DSCC and Biden Campaign, spent tens of millions on these groups during the 2020 election and will spend hundreds of millions on them again in 2024.

Why is that?

In 2023, The Gateway Pundit broke the news on the GBI Strategies group that was operating in Michigan and numerous other states.

On August 8, 2023, the Gateway Pundit revealed a major fraudulent voter registration operation that had been under investigation for almost three years in Michigan, spanning several cities across the state.

Although the investigation involved lead investigators working for Michigan’s Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and at least one analyst working for Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the true depth of the investigation and the shocking details uncovered by the MI State Police and Muskegon Police Department were hidden from the public.

Thanks to the work by Patty McMurray, Phil O’Halloran, and Braden Giacobazzi, and others, we were able to report that Empower Michigan, staffed by GBI Strategies, shares the same address as the Democrat Party Headquarters in Lansing, Michigan.

During our investigations, we learned that GBI Strategies was saving the “good forms (registrations)” and loading them into a computer before they were delivered to the clerk’s offices. Why was that? Could it be so they could share these ghost registrations with leftist groups during the election?

Why did GBI Strategies or Empower Michigan need to download the information contained on the voter registration forms they collected?

You can read more about this criminal group here.

No one was ever arrested for the thousands of fraudulent ballots turned in to clerks in Michigan. The investigation was turned over to the FBI, where it went to die. Of course.

Earlier this month, The Gateway Pundit reported on a second far-left fraudulent voter registration manufacturing group.

TGP's Jim Hoft joined host Natalie Winters on The War Room to discuss the ongoing Gateway Pundit investigation of the Democrat Party’s massive fraudulent ballot registration scandal.

The Gateway Pundit's Patty McMurray reported on a different Democrat-funded voter registration group that is accused of turning in hundreds of suspected fraudulent voter registrations - this time in Ohio!

Officials discovered that a group called Black Fork Strategies, which operates across the state of Ohio, is being investigated by the Ohio Secretary of State over another alleged fraudulent voter registration campaign. The Hamilton County Board of Elections has turned over several suspicious voter registration applications to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Public Integrity Division.

Hamilton County Director of Elections Sherry Poland recently held up an inch-wide stack of suspected fraudulent registrations turned in by Black Fork Strategies that appear to have all of the same handwriting.

You can read more about this here.

The Gateway Pundit is currently investigating numerous far-left voter registration groups operating around the country.

Democrats found an easy way to manufacture votes - fake registrations and mailboxes.

If this is not stopped, America may never have a free and fair election again.

We hope and pray the Republican Party is paying attention. Please share this with your Republican representatives or Attorney General.

We believe we have enough information to launch a serious investigation into these criminal organizations.

Please pass this on before it's too late.