Harris Scrambles After CBS Calls Her Out for Stealing Biden’s Delegates: ‘You Were Handed the Nomination, No Primary, No Votes… That’s Not How Our System Was Intended to Work’

Kamala Harris’s campaign took a hard hit this week during her highly anticipated 60 Minutes interview with CBS’s Bill Whitaker.

What was meant to be a friendly sit-down to showcase her policies turned into an all-out disaster, as Harris was called out for essentially being “handed” the Democrat nomination without ever going through a primary process.

CBS hit her with hard-hitting facts: no votes, no debates, no campaign battle — just an elitist handoff of power.

After a shaky start discussing her foreign policy approach to Middle East tensions, Harris stumbled through an attempted defense of her economic policies, which Whitaker repeatedly challenged.

Her “word salad” responses about middle-class investment left the host unimpressed, who pressed her again and again on how she would actually pass her proposals through Congress.

The tense exchange grew even more heated as Harris tried to deflect by casting blame on “the rich,” prompting Whitaker to urge her to be “realistic.”

The most damaging part of the interview, however, was when Whitaker zeroed in on the issue of her nomination.

Joe Biden abruptly announced he was dropping out of the 2024 race after Obama and Nancy Pelosi forced him out following the disastrous debate with Trump.

Harris stole all of Biden’s delegates. Although she has never won a primary, she is now the Democrat nominee after a group of elitists ushered her to the top of the ticket.

In a democratic system, the people expect to vote for their leaders, not have them handed to them by a small group of political elites. Harris’s nomination reeks of backroom deals and insider politics, and Whitaker wasn’t afraid to call her out on it.

Bill Whitaker: “Was democracy best served by President Biden stepping down and basically handing you a nomination? You didn’t have to go through a primary process. You didn’t have to fight off other contenders. That’s not really the way our system was intended to work.”

Kamala Harris: “President Biden made a decision that I think history is going to show is rare among leaders, which was to put country before self. And I am proud to have earned the support of the vast majority of delegates.”

But Whitaker wasn’t buying it. He added, “But I think this truncated process is why people think or say they don’t really know who you are.”

WATCH: