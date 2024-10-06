WATCH: Kamala Harris Delivers Word Salad on Middle East as World War 3 Looms

Kamala Harris, one of the most incompetent politicians to rise in ranks (and that’s saying a lot) delivered a word salad about the Middle East as World War 3 looms.

Tensions are escalating in the Middle East as Israel prepares a ‘significant’ retaliatory strike to Iran’s missile strikes and Kamala Harris, the current Vice President who may get installed as the next US President, has no clue what she’s talking about.

Iran launched more than 200 missiles towards Israel last week.

WATCH:

EXCLUSIVE: Video from passenger jet en route to Dubai, shows missiles firing out of Iran towards Israel pic.twitter.com/6VUv9OlDUM — New York Post (@nypost) October 2, 2024

Israel is about to launch a counterstrike on Iran and Kamala Harris is clueless and sounded like a bumbling idiot during her 60 Minutes interview.

“The work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen,” Kamala Harris said about the Middle East during a softball “60 Minutes” interview.

WATCH:

Kamala delivers a giant word salad on the Middle East: “The work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen.” pic.twitter.com/9mHMx12vqw — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2024

Kamala Harris refused to answer if Netanyahu is an ally.

“I think the better question is do we have an important alliance between the American people and Israeli people. The answer to that question is yes.”

WATCH: