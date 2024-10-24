Guardian Hit Piece Alleging Trump Groped Model Rapidly Debunked on Social Media

A Guardian hit piece alleging that former President Donald Trump groped a model at Trump Tower 31 years ago was debunked on social media shortly after it was released.

The former model, Stacey Williams, alleged:

“Late winter of 1993, I was on a walk with Jeffrey [Epstein] from his brownstone on the Upper East Side down Fifth Avenue, when Jeffrey looked at me and said, “You know, let’s go stop by and see Trump.”

Williams claimed that Trump groped her breasts and buttocks.

“Moments after they arrived, she alleges, Trump greeted Williams, pulled her toward him and started groping her. She said he put his hands ‘all over my breasts’ as well as her waist and her buttocks. She said she froze because she was ‘deeply confused’ about what was happening. At the same time, she said she believed she saw the two men smiling at each other,” The Guardian reported.

However, social media users quickly pointed out that Jeffrey Epstein moved into the Wexler Mansion in New York City in 1996 — three years after Williams claimed to be at that location.

The liar in this story claims that she went on a walk with Epstein in 1993 by his Upper East Side home when he took her to see Trump. There’s only one problem which is that Epstein didn’t move there until 1996. https://t.co/UmT6NtfGrK pic.twitter.com/tjkFGBGsiS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 24, 2024

She claims she went from Jeffrey Epstein’s brownstone on the Upper East Side to go see Trump in 1993 but Epstein didn’t own his brownstone until 1996. The woman is a liar. How does anyone believe this garbage? She kept this quiet until weeks before Election Day? Laughable. https://t.co/wToSoGEaGz — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 24, 2024

“Late winter of 1993 I was on a walk with Jeffrey [Epstein] from his brownstone on the Upper East Side down Fifth Avenue, when Jeffrey looked at me and said “You know let’s go stop by and see Trump”.” Strange: Epstein only moved into the Wexler mansion on 9 East 71st in 1996. https://t.co/nNWp3TeKzy — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 24, 2024

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Williams was a pro-Obama activist.

Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the allegations in this latest smear campaign are “unequivocally false.”

“These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign,” Karoline Leavitt told The Guardian.