Guardian Hit Piece Alleging Trump Groped Model Rapidly Debunked on Social Media

A Guardian hit piece alleging that former President Donald Trump groped a model at Trump Tower 31 years ago was debunked on social media shortly after it was released.

The former model, Stacey Williams, alleged:

“Late winter of 1993, I was on a walk with Jeffrey [Epstein] from his brownstone on the Upper East Side down Fifth Avenue, when Jeffrey looked at me and said, “You know, let’s go stop by and see Trump.”

Williams claimed that Trump groped her breasts and buttocks.

“Moments after they arrived, she alleges, Trump greeted Williams, pulled her toward him and started groping her. She said he put his hands ‘all over my breasts’ as well as her waist and her buttocks. She said she froze because she was ‘deeply confused’ about what was happening. At the same time, she said she believed she saw the two men smiling at each other,” The Guardian reported.

However, social media users quickly pointed out that Jeffrey Epstein moved into the Wexler Mansion in New York City in 1996 — three years after Williams claimed to be at that location.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Williams was a pro-Obama activist.

Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the allegations in this latest smear campaign are “unequivocally false.”

“These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign,” Karoline Leavitt told The Guardian.

Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

