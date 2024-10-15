FOX News’ Trump-Hating RINO Bret Baier Announces Interview with Kamala Harris – GETS ROASTED ON X – Roseanne Barr Wins the Day!

FOX News host Bret Baier will interview Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

FOX News Trump-hating RINO Bret Baier announced on Monday that he will be interviewing Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

In August Kamala Harris refused to debate President Trump on FOX News. But now, with her numbers sagging, Kamala is willing to sit with Trump-hating RINO Bret Baier for an interview that is assuredly going to be a free ride for the Democratic nominee.

Bret Baier has quite the record trashing President Trump.

In 2023, Baier attacked President Trump for his classified documents scandal but defended dirty Mike Pence after he lied about not holding classified documents at his home.

In January 2022, Bret Baier defended serial liar and hoaxer Cassidy Hutchinson who lied about Trump attacking a Secret Service agent on January 6.

So on Monday when Bret Baier announced his interview with Kamala Harris, President Trump was the first to chime in!

President Trump from Truth Social:

President Trump: “Lyin’ Kamala Harris has wisely chosen Bret Baier, of FoxNews, to do a much needed interview, because he is considered to be “Fair & Balanced,” though often very soft to those on the “cocktail circuit” Left. I would have preferred seeing a more hard hitting journalist, but Fox has grown so weak and soft on the Democrats, constantly polluting the airwaves with unopposed Kamala Representatives, that it all doesn’t matter anymore. Hopefully, the people will understand on November 5th, and Early Voting. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The fact that Kamala feels comfortable enough to sit with Bret Baier says EVERYTHING!

Baier posted this tweet on X and was immediately roasted.

Bret Baier asked readers on X for questions to ask Kamala.

The responses were EPIC!

GunDogJay: To get this interview FoxNews and BretBaier had to make so many concessions to Harris Team that this interview will be as watered down as they come. Not interested.

MAGA Man: Yep. BretBaier will probably pass her the questions.

Roseanne Barr wins the day!

Roseanne Barr: Ask her why she only goes on programs of people too weak to actually challenge her. Ask yourself this too while you’re at it

Perfect. Just perfect!

Look for a softball interview. Bret Baier is not on the side of the people.

Jim Hoft
