Chicken-Mala: Kamala Harris Refuses to Debate President Trump on Fox News — Trump Opts for Tele-Town Hall with Sean Hannity Instead

Kamala Harris has officially backed down from participating in the highly anticipated debate against former President Donald Trump, scheduled for September 4th on Fox News.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that President Donald Trump has confirmed he will participate in a debate against Kamala Harris on September 4th.

“I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th. The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest,” Trump wrote earlier this month.

“The FoxNews Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined. The Moderators of the Debate will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the Rules will be similar to the Rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his Party – BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!” he added.

However, instead of embracing this opportunity for open dialogue, Harris’s campaign has resorted to a defensive posture. Michael Tyler, the communications director for her campaign, accused Trump of being “scared” and attempting to back out of the debate he initially agreed to on September 10th. He said:

“Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out. He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10,” Tyler told NBC.

“The Vice President will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a prime time national audience. We’re happy to discuss further debates after the one both campaigns have already agreed to. Mr. Anytime, anywhere, anyplace should have no problem with that unless he’s too scared to show up on the 10th.”

On Monday, Trump took to Truth Social to provide an update.

“Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th,” Trump wrote.

The former president didn’t hold back, criticizing Harris’s stance on critical issues, including fracking and border security.

“I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record-setting flip-flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in, including her statements that THERE WILL BE NO FRACKING IN PENNSYLVANIA and her HORRIBLE Performance on the Border, our ‘Border Czar,’ where millions of criminals and people from mental institutions and terrorists have been allowed to pour into our Country, totally unchecked and unvetted. It’s called, and she LOVES IT, an OPEN BORDER!!!”

Rather than face Trump in a head-to-head debate, Harris has chosen to stay in the shadows.

Trump announced that he would instead participate in a Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity on Fox News, which will take place in Pennsylvania.

The hypocrisy is glaring: while accusing Trump of being afraid, it is Harris who is dodging accountability by refusing to face him in a setting that would provide real exposure to diverse viewpoints.

The thing is, Trump agreed to a September 10 debate with Biden who was forcibly removed from the ticket by the party oligarchs. Harris was then installed after stealing all of Biden’s delegates. She has never won a primary but she is now the Democrat nominee after a group of elitists ushered her in to the top of the ticket.

It is pretty evident that the Democrats opt for far-left media platforms where they can control the narrative and avoid challenging questions about Kamala’s record and failed policies.