FOX NEWS IS GONE: Bret Baier Attacks Trump on Classified Documents But Defends Pence After He Lied About Holding the Documents Illegally at His Home (VIDEO)

In January 2023, two years after leaving office Mike Pence admitted to Congress and the federal government that he was holding classified documents at his home. He took the documents illegally with him when he left office in January 2021.

Mike Pence told CNN in November 2022 that he did not take any classified documents with him when he left office.

Obviously, that was a lie.

FLASHBACK: Muir: “Did you take any classified documents with you from the white house?” Pence: “I did not.” Muir: “Do you see any reason for anyone to take classified docs from the White House.” Pence: “There would be no reason.” pic.twitter.com/VsUUntiwU1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 24, 2023

As vice president, Mike Pence, like Joe Biden, could not take classified documents. It was illegal for them both to do so. Joe Biden has been holding classified documents since 1974.

On Monday Trump-hating FOX News host Bret Baier sat down with President Trump for an interview. Baier attacked and smeared the president from start to finish.

At one point Baier asked Trump about his “classified documents” he had declassified and was holding at his home in Mar-a-Lago. President Trump pointed out that Mike Pence and Joe Biden were holding classified documents illegally after they left office. Joe Biden was holding classified documents in several locations and was sharing them with Hunter’s business partners for their illicit deals with foreign clients.

Bret Baier was NOT having it! Baier snapped back at Trump, “No he didn’t! He turned them over!”

Bret Baier forgot to mention that it was ILLEGAL for Pence to hold these documents at his home. And Baier forgot to mention that Pence told the media two months earlier that he did not have the documents.