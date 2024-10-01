Former Bill Clinton Aide Doug Schoen ‘Speechless’ By Kamala Harris’s ‘Cavalier Indifference’ to Plight of Hurricane Victims (Video)

Doug Schoen, a former advisor to Bill Clinton, joined Fox News’ Harris Faulkner “The Faulkner Focus” on Tuesday to discuss the response, or lack thereof, of the Biden-Harris administration to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

While President Trump visited and assisted those in impacted areas, Harris and Biden have yet to visit any of the storm-damaged areas.

Harris did take time out to stage a photo-op to pretend to be engaged and presidential. Unfortunately she forgot to make sure her headphones were attached to the phone she was “listening” to.

Schoen argued that both Biden and Harris should have already been in North Carolina, where the western region of the state has been decimated.

When asked about the Biden-Harris response, Schoen said, “Harris, I’m speechless. Having worked in a White House that was responsive … Vice President Harris and President Biden should have been in North Carolina. They should have been there for substantive reasons, they should have been there for political reasons and personal reasons.”

He continued, “Yes, you want to get briefed at FEMA, but if you’re in the midst of a tough election campaign where the question is, are you in touch, do you care and can you change the way the country is being run, to show this level of cavalier indifference, just literally takes my breath away.”

Watch: