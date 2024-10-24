Fire: Chicago Resident Blasts Democrats in Epic Speech in Support of Trump “I’m Telling You, Brandon Johnson, From My Heart to Yours: Trump 2024″

Chicago resident Jessica Jackson blasted Democrats at a City Council meeting in a blistering takedown of their decades-long failures in the city.

She also declared, with the support of others in the audience, she is backing Donald Trump for President.

Chicago residents are increasingly furious that the illegal aliens flooding into the city thanks to Biden-Harris are taking up the city’s resources. They issued a stark warning to the Democrat party last year at Chicago City Hall.

Ms. Jackson absolutely decimated radical Socialist Mayor Brandon Johnson and the far left City Council.

Jessica Jackson : You’re running the city to the ground. We’ve asked you over and over again to stop with the spending. We’ve told your cronies to stop with the spending. They won’t stop you. They’re letting you run ragged in here. They’re letting you run the city through the ground. They won’t stop you.

So because of that, you’ve given us no choice. We got to go to the federal level. We got to go to Donald J. Trump.

That’s right. Because he’s made it clear what he’s going to do. See, I got to have some help. I got to have some help. I can’t let you and Cook County and the city take what my mother worked for and left for her children. Just because you feel like it, just because the Democratic Party think they all that, like they’re untouchables.

This is America. You bringing these people over here that’s from socialist countries and all this and that, and you all think you all going to run that here. Say that.

Black America said, ‘No, No, you’re not.’

The true white Americans are saying, ‘No, you’re not.’

The true Latinos, the true Asians are saying,’ No, you’re not.’

I’m telling you, Brandon Johnson, from my heart to yours, Trump 2024.

No more blue, no matter who.

That’s right. Donald J. Trump.

Trump 2024.

He’s going to stop the bleeding. He’s going to deal with this sanctuary city, and he’s going to help us get you out. He’s going to get anybody out who roll with you. You think they’re going to tear up Chicago? You all getting out, too. This is our city. You can sit there, think like you’re not paying attention. That’s ain’t untouchable either, Silverstein.

We’re coming for anybody who ain’t about Chicago. That’s right. You got that? That’s right. 2024, big baby. That’s right.

Go red. Go.

