“If You Think You’re Going to Have a Peaceful Democratic Convention While Our People Are Starving… Stay Tuned!” – Black Chicago Residents Issue Warning to Democrats and Biden (VIDEO)

Black Chicago residents are furious that Joe Biden’s illegal aliens are taking up the city’s resources.

Black residents issued a stark warning to the Democrat party last week at Chicago City Hall.

Earlier this year the Democrat National Committee announced that Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Chicago residents have been outraged over the influx of illegal aliens and the strain they are putting on the city’s resources.

Black residents who depend on government resources such as housing, healthcare and food, are being pushed aside for the illegal invaders.

“This is about our people demanding the resources just as you’ve given these people – these newcomers that walk into this country! How do you take a new group of people that have paid no taxes, can’t vote and you put them in front of the voters!” an angry resident said.

The fed-up black resident warned Democrats that there won’t be a peaceful Democrat National Convention in the sanctuary city of Chicago next year.

“We’re going to show you how we feel about the Democratic National Convention. If you think you’re going to have a peaceful Democratic National Convention in Chicago while our people are starving? Stay tuned!” one black resident warned.

The black resident said blacks would support Republican politicians as long as they support closing the border.

If you think you're going to have a peaceful Democratic convention while our people are starving … stay tuned Nov 29th 2023

Chicago City Hall pic.twitter.com/4LkxairqAn — SubX.News (@SubxNews) November 30, 2023

Recall that Chicago residents rioted and protested during the 1968 Democrat National Convention.