Fed Up Chicago Residents Chant ‘Go Red!’ and ‘No More Blue, No Matter Who’ at City Council Meeting (VIDEO)

A resounding message, “Go Red… No More Blue, No Matter Who!” has become the battle cry of frustrated Chicagoans facing neglect from long-standing Democratic leadership.

This outcry is a culmination of pent-up grievances, particularly exacerbated by the Biden regime’s open border policy to illegal immigrants.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that two Chicago Aldermen, Anthony Napolitano (41st) and Anthony Beale (9th), have cosponsored a resolution that would add a referendum to the March 2024 primary ballot asking voters if Chicago should continue to keep its sanctuary city designation.

Chicago has spent over $100M to care for the illegals arriving in the city thanks to Joe Biden’s open border.

Despite the millions in taxpayer dollars, the city remains so overwhelmed that migrants are being housed in police stations and turning O’Hare airport into a dangerous, filthy, and unsanitary encampment.

A packed migrant shelter in Chicago with over 1,800 residents (including 95 children two years old and younger) in the O’Hare airport is experiencing a measles outbreak that has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to dispatch a team to help battle the outbreak.

Chicago is facing a $538 million budget shortfall for 2024, with more than a third of that shortfall tied to Biden’s illegal crisis, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

A viral video shows Chicago residents chanting, “Go Red” and “No More Blue, No Matter Who!”

“Something is happening in Chicago. The inner city realizes they have been controlled by Democrats for decades and nothing has gotten better. Now they’re being sold out and replaced by illegals. They are done with Joe Biden and the open borders Democrats. Chicago and many cities across America are turning MAGA Trump2024,” Real America’s Voice’s reporter Ben Bergquam wrote.

Black Chicago residents are furious that Joe Biden’s illegal aliens are taking up the city’s resources. They issued a stark warning to the Democrat party last year at Chicago City Hall.

The Democrat National Committee announced that Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Black residents who depend on government resources, such as housing, healthcare, and food, are being pushed aside for the illegal invaders.

“This is about our people demanding the resources just as you’ve given these people – these newcomers that walk into this country! How do you take a new group of people that have paid no taxes, can’t vote and you put them in front of the voters!” an angry resident said.

The fed-up black resident warned Democrats that there won’t be a peaceful Democrat National Convention in the sanctuary city of Chicago next year.

“We’re going to show you how we feel about the Democratic National Convention. If you think you’re going to have a peaceful Democratic National Convention in Chicago while our people are starving? Stay tuned!” one black resident warned.

The black resident said blacks would support Republican politicians as long as they support closing the border.

If you think you’re going to have a peaceful Democratic convention while our people are starving … stay tuned Nov 29th 2023

An 81-year-old Chicago resident named George Blakemore exploded on the corrupt city council in epic fashion for coddling illegal aliens and dropped multiple truth bombs on their heads.

Blakemore is a well-known activist who has attended every public meeting possible, from the City Council to the Chicago Board of Education to the Water Reclamation District. During the council meeting last year, he said, “Trump, come in here and clean this mess up! The most corrupt city in the United States is the city of Chicago.”