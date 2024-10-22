EXPOSED: GA SOS Raffensperger Secretly Raising Millions Through Newly Created Organization to Silence Election Officials Fighting for Election Integrity — Georgia GOP Chairman Blasts Raffensperger’s Corrupt Tactics

Georgia’s dirty Secretary of State Brad Brad Raffensperger is at it again, this time caught secretly soliciting millions in what appears to be a desperate attempt to control Georgia’s 2024 election.

Kylie Jane Kremer, Executive Director of Women for America First, revealed the shocking details of Raffensperger’s private email sent to trial lawyers across the state.

In a blatant abuse of power, Raffensperger allegedly used his personal Gmail and cell number to ask for a jaw-dropping $5 million by November 1st to fund his mysterious “Election Defense Fund, Inc,” which was created last year.

But let’s be real—it’s not about “defending” elections; it’s about weaponizing power against those fighting for election integrity!

In his email, Raffensperger claims that his 501(c)(4) organization is dedicated to protecting this year’s election results, targeting local officials who may delay certification. But this is nothing more than a cover-up for silencing the brave patriots standing up against election fraud!

Raffensperger specifically singled out three members of the State Election Board—Dr. Jan Johnson, Janelle King, and Rick Jeffries—who have been at the forefront of enforcing new rules to safeguard Georgia’s elections.

It can be recalled that these three Patriots previously implemented rules that required enhanced verification measures, such as signature matching, video surveillance of ballot drop boxes, and hand counting of physical paper ballots at the precinct level, all to curb election fraud and provide confidence in election results.

RINO Governor Brian Kemp even asked the Georgia Attorney General whether he has the authority to remove the three Georgia State Election Board members who are implementing election integrity reforms.

The email, sent to a listserv of Georgia trial lawyers, lays out a plan to target and harass election officials who challenge results, labeling them as “election deniers” and “conspiracy theorists.”

The email from Raffensperger reads:

As Georgia’s Secretary of State, I have held both parties accountable to you the voter for six years, and now I am asking for your help. Across the country and including here in Georgia, election deniers and conspiracy theorists have taken their anger to new levels, employing a variety of tactics including intimidation, legal challenges, and rule changes. In Georgia, they have threatened, harassed, and sued election officials. And as you know, most recently the Georgia State Election Board was taken over by three individuals who have pledged to put partisanship over sworn duty These members ot the State Board passed a measure that would empower local officials to refuse or delay certification of a county’s election results, creating the potential for another disputed and contentious post-election period in November. A few weeks ago they passed additional new rules, one rule that will require ballots to be hand-counted. We all know the results in Georgia are going to be close, one way or the other. As Georgia’s Secretary of State, I am committed to free, fair, and fast elections and must demand the law is followed and the integrity of the election process and results are maintained. Election Defense Fund, Inc. was created to stand up to this. Election Defense Fund, Inc. is a 501(c) (4) dedicated to protecting this year’s election results, and standing up against those who attempt to delay certification. Trending: 31,000 Mail-In Ballots Requested At Ineligible Addresses – In One Swing State! EDF will identify local election officials who are most likely to not certify or otherwise attempt to interfere with results; educate the public to remind election officials of their duty to follow the law and the potential consequences of not doing potential consequences of not doing so; support lawsuits that seek to force election officials to uphold their legal duties, and defend election officials who are harassed, targeted, or sued for doing their lawful duties. Perhaps most importantly, Election Defense Fund, Inc. intend to launch a robust program to respond to combat disinformation and go directly to voters via digital ads. Election Defense Fund, Inc. can accept unlimited contributions. Contributions are confidential and not disclosed to the public. I have attached a contribution form that contains check and wire instructions. You can also make a contribution online at https://electionsdefensefund.com/ I have copied Allison Meyers on this email. Please feel free to reach out to her with any questions at [redacted] This effort must be funded quickly. Our goal is to raise a minimum of $5 Million before November 1st. I appreciate your timely consideration. Please feel free to call me anytime. Thank you, Brad [redacted]

GA ELECTION INTERFERENCE The GA SOS is up to no good and gearing up to go after the Georgia State Election Board (SEB) members and others not willing to certify the election and/or those willing to shine the light on any potential fraud in this election Raffensperger sent… pic.twitter.com/yMo29RZgzV — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) October 22, 2024

Kremer did some digging and uncovered an even more shocking revelation: Ryan Germany, Raffensperger’s crony and the man overseeing the Fulton County election audit, sits on the board of this so-called Election Defense Fund.

“When I dug into “Election Defense Fund” I was even more shocked to find Ryan Germany on the Board of the c4 EDF organization that was created in October 2023. He is listed as the Secretary of EDF,” Kremer wrote.

“The same Ryan Germany who is supposed to be overseeing the Fulton County election as the auditor. The same Ryan Germany who was involved in the corruption of 2020.”

She continued, “As early voting is underway and with 15 days still to go before Election Day, this is incredibly alarming to have the Georgia SOS, Brad Raffensperger, involved in any outside organization that is planning to target individuals who find election fraud.”

“Whether this is illegal or not, it is definitely unethical behavior from SOS Brad Raffensperger. The election of 2024 is being set up to be a repeat of 2020, only they will have an additional $5million to go after anyone willing to stand up for election integrity. ”

Here is the official paperwork from the SOS for the 501(c)4 Election Defense Fund that Brad Raffensperger is raising $5million by November 1st to target election officials. You can see Ryan Germany is listed as the Secretary & Incorporator. pic.twitter.com/GO9mWuwqkz — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) October 22, 2024

Georgia GOP Chairman Josh McKoon wasted no time blasting Raffensperger’s latest corrupt act, calling his actions a “dangerous and unwarranted attack” on election officials.

“This email communication by Mr. Raffensperger is a dangerous and unwarranted attack on sworn elections officials doing their duty which threatens to interfere in the conduct of the election and undermine confidence in the outcome. In 2020, Mr. Raffensperger presided over the most bungled election in American history. In 2021, he was rightly removed as Chairman of the State Election Board by Governor Kemp and the General Assembly. Now he spitefully harasses and undermines the public servants who have stepped up to do the job that he so spectacularly failed to do in 2020 and solicits $5 million for a secret, dark money fund “not subject to public disclosure” to dox and threaten election officials. The articles of incorporation of the so-called Election Defense Fund, Inc. bizarrely commit it to protect elections officials like the members of the State Election Board from harassment for doing their duty, not attack, threaten and dox them. We call on the Election Defense Fund, Inc. to repudiate Mr. Raffensperger’s email or to dissolve itself for violating its own articles of incorporation. We also call on the Election Defense Fund, Inc. to produce a copy of its charitable registration documentation that would permit Mr. Raffensperger to solicit funds on its behalf.”