HUGE! Georgia State Election Board Passes Rule Requiring Hand-Count of Ballots at Precinct Level

In a big win today, the Georgia State Election Board passed Resolution 181-1-12-.12 by a 3-2 count. The resolution simply requires the hand counting of physical paper ballots at the precinct level to ensure it matches the total reported by the tabulators. This does not involve a hand-count tabulation of the vote totals but rather simply the total number of physical ballots cast at that particular precinct.

This is a welcome rule in Georgia after several issues arose during a municipal election in Tennessee in 2021. There is ample evidence that the same issues discovered in Tennessee may have plagued the Georgia 2020 General Election. The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on this situation.

GREAT NEWS! GA State Election Board passes 3-2 resolution 181-1-12-.12 HAND COUNT at precinct level to ensure the totals match with the machines This is a HUGE win and was opposed by the Fake News, the Left, and Raffensperger

Following the 2020 General Election, Williamson County, TN reported an anomaly in their vote tabulation to EAC via the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office. The anomaly was discovered when an election worker counted the physical paper ballots from their October 2021 municipal election and realized that the number of ballots hand-counted did not match the number of ballots scanned on 7 out of 18 tabulators.

This led to an investigation by the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission (EAC) that could not conclusively pinpoint the direct cause of the anomaly. The EAC, in conjunction with Dominion Voting, investigated and, in February 2022, Dominion submitted a “Root Cause Analaysis” to the EAC.

The EAC’s final report noted that “erroneous code is present in the EAC certified D-Suite 5.5-B and…5.5-C systems.”

From the report:

On February 11, 2022, Dominion submitted a Root Cause Analysis (RCA) to the EAC. The report

indicates that erroneous code is present in the EAC certified D-Suite 5.5-B and D-Suite 5.5-C

systems. The RCA report states that when the anomaly occurs, it’s due to a misread of the QR

code. If the QR code misread affects a certain part of the QR code, the ICP scanner mistakenly

interprets a bit in the code that marks the ballot as provisional. Once that misread happens, the

provisional flag is not properly reset after that ballot’s voting session. The result is that every

ballot scanned and tabulated by the machine after that misread is marked as provisional and

thus, not included in the tabulator’s close poll report totals.

During the testing and analysis, it was discovered that “audit log information revealed entries that coincided with the manifestation of the anomaly; a security error “QR code signature mismatch” and a warning message “Ballot format or id is unrecognizable” indicating that a QR code misread occurred.”

This caused the ballot to be “rejected.” The EAC states in their report:

Further analysis of the anomaly behavior showed that the scanners correctly tabulated all ballots until the anomaly was triggered. Following the anomaly, ballots successfully scanned and tabulated by the ICP were not reflected in the close poll reports on the affected ICP scanners.

When the anomaly was triggered on the seven tabulators in Williamson County, TN, it did not reflect the proper vote count in the close poll tapes compared to the actual physical count.

The same “QR code signature mismatch” and “ballot format or id is unrecognizable” error code was also found in 64 out of 66 counties in Georgia, using the same tabulators as Williamson County.

Additionally, several counties in Georgia discovered additional ballots that were not reflected in the original tabulation during their November 16th hand recount. Douglas County found 293 ballots. Fayette County found 2,755 ballots. Floyd County found 2,600 ballots and Walton County found 284 ballots. Some of the counties attributed it to a “found” memory card. Journalist Heather Mullins was on the ground in Floyd County and pressed election officials on what the cause was. They acknowledged it was likely not a missing memory card.

Floyd County, GA: After a FULL day of rescanning, counting, & software techs troubleshooting, election officials (while VERY transparent), still had NO answer as to what caused 2700 votes to go uncounted. Dominion techs said they could not comment.

Here are two witnesses/experts that testified about the Rule today at the Georgia State Election Board hearing: