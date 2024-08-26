Dirty Brian Kemp Asks Georgia AG If He Has the Authority to Remove Courageous GA State Election Board Members Who Are Implementing Election Integrity Reforms

Dirty Brian Kemp appears to be up to his old tricks.

The Trump-hating governor announced last week that he is supporting President Trump for US President this year. He had a choice between Trump and a Marxist, and he chose Trump. Like it was really a difficult decision.

During his time in office, Kemp has repeatedly alienated the Republican base, making decisions that aligned more closely with the interests of the establishment elite.

From his controversial handling of the 2020 election to his lukewarm approach to protecting conservative principles, Kemp’s record is a far cry from the America First agenda that Trump and his supporters hold dear.

But talk is cheap for Brian Kemp.

According to election integrity advocate George Behizy, Governor Kemp is now asking the Georgia Attorney General whether he has the authority to remove the three Georgia State Election Board members who are implementing election integrity reforms.

According to Behizy:

Democrat state legislators sent a letter to Kemp asking him to remove the members for “ethics violations,” and Kemp’s office is now asking the AG whether the Governor has the authority to do so “This office has received Senator Nabilah Islam Parkes and other’s letters alleging ethics violations by members of the State Elections Board. Due to uncertainty regarding whether this office has authority to act under Code Section 45-10-4 in response to these complaints, we have sought the Attorney General’s advice regarding the application of the statute to the letters. We will respond following receipt of this advice and further evaluation of the letters.” Obviously, the ethics complaints are complete GARBAGE. They just want to eliminate Members Janelle King, Janice Johnston, and Rick Jeffries because they are bravely securing the 2024 election. There’s no way the governor has the authority to remove them because he did not appoint all of them. He got to appoint one person, the state house and senate picked two, and the two major political parties picked the last two. The governor may be able to fire his own appointee but he didn’t appoint any of the three brave members In conclusion, Democrats are in panic because Trump will win Georgia due to the election integrity reforms of the Board, and now they are trying every dirty tactic to stop the changes from being implemented.

BREAKING: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is now asking the Attorney General whether he has the authority to REMOVE the three brave members of the State Election Board who have been implementing massive election integrity reforms Democrat state legislators sent a letter to Kemp… pic.twitter.com/pj9fodtK7l — George (@BehizyTweets) August 26, 2024

Mediaite has more:

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) asked his state’s attorney general on Monday for “guidance” regarding whether or not he has the power to remove State Election Board members amid outcry over the changes being made to how Georgia elections will be administered in the run-up to the 2024 election. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein reported on Monday that “Kemp’s office is asking the AG for guidance on whether he has the authority to remove members of the State Election Board. Voting rights groups, Democrats and even some Republicans have raised alarms about the rightwing majority’s recent votes.” Bluestein shared a statement from Kemp’s office that read, “This office has received Senator Nabilah Islam Parkes and other’s letters alleging ethics violations by members of the State Elections Board. Due to uncertainty regarding whether this office has authority to act under Code Section 45-10-4 in response to these complaints, we have sought the Attorney General’s advice regarding the application of the statute to the letters. We will respond following receipt of this advice and further evaluation of the letters.” The State Election Board in question is now dominated by a pro-Trump three-person block that has made changes to the board, including stripping Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) from chairing the board.

It appears that Brian Kemp is selling out the country once again. What a pretender.