EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania GOP Committeewoman Speaks Out After Arrest – Was Cuffed to a Bench and More!

As previously reported, Pennsylvania GOP Committeewoman and RNC delegate Val Biancaniello was taken away in handcuffs for telling voters at a polling place in Delaware County to stay in line and vote on Monday.

According to Val Biancaniello, the Democrats were discouraging voters from in-person voting on Monday in Delaware County so she encouraged voters to stay in line.

“I was just taken away in handcuffs at the Delaware County, Pennsylvania Government Center for encouraging people to stay in line and vote,” Val Biancaniello said.

WATCH:

A supporter of President Trump’s was arrested today for encouraging people to stay in the early voting line and cast their ballots freely in Pennsylvania. This follows reports from across the commonwealth that voters are being turned away in conservative areas. This is voter… pic.twitter.com/ye4qTcfEn5 — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) October 28, 2024

Val Biancaniello told The Gateway Pundit that she was cuffed to a bench in a holding room and cited for disorderly conduct.

“They patted me down and handcuffed me to a bench in a holding room. They let me go after a bit (they had no choice!) walking me out of the building,” Biancaniello said in a statement to TGP. “I was told I was receiving a disorderly conduct citation in the mail. I was not disorderly and I broke ZERO laws. I was encouraging people (largely Republicans in the long line) to stay in the line and vote.”

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley urged immediate intervention to address reports of widespread issues at polling sites across Pennsylvania.

Biancaniello said a Democrat election worker steered Republican voters to a satellite office to vote where they were told they ran out of voter applications.

“In fact, the election worker told people in line to go to the Chester Heights satellite office because the line was shorter there. Do you know what happened when they got to the Chester Heights office to vote in person? They were told that they ran out of mib applications. This is voter suppression in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. I did nothing wrong except encourage people to stay in line and vote. So they arrested me. VOTE!” Val Biancaniello said on X.

“With only eight days until Election Day, Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth deserve every option available to exercise their civic duty. But voters are being turned away, given faulty information, and told their ballots will not be counted. This is nothing short of voter suppression, and we demand immediate action to ensure every legal vote can be cast and counted properly,” RNC Chairman Whatley said in a statement.

According to the press release: