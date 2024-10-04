European Union Is Taking Hungary to Court Over Its Sovereignty Protection Act – Brussels Bureaucracy Always Want To Shield Their Globalist NGOs

Hungary has become the country that the Globalists in the European Union love to hate.

A years-long battle has been taking place between Brussels and Budapest, with conservative President Viktor Orbán having to go toe to toe with the EU bureaucracy every step of the way.

Since 2022, Hungary has had substantial amounts of EU money blocked out of concern that ‘democratic backsliding by Orbán’s government’ (i.e. conservative, nationalist and sovereignist policies) could ‘put the bloc’s common budget at risk’.

Today, another chapter in the dispute begins, with the European Union announcing that it is taking Hungary’s government to court over laws that could ‘allow the authorities to investigate and prosecute people accused of undermining the country’s sovereignty’.

Associated Press reported:

“The ‘sovereignty protection act’ took effect in December. It created a government authority with the power to gather information on any groups or individuals that benefit from foreign funding and influence public debate. Hungary’s secret services can assist in the authority’s investigations.”

Orbán says that the legislation is meant to ‘prevent political parties from receiving funding from abroad for election campaigns’.

Opponents have compared it to Russia’s ‘foreign agent’ law – even though it’s never too late to remind everyone that the US has a similar FARA legislation.

“[Critics] believe the broad language of the Hungarian law can be used to arbitrarily target government critics including non-governmental organizations and journalists. Anyone convicted of a violation can face prison terms of up to three years.

The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, said that it was referring Hungary to the Court of Justice because it had failed to address concerns over likely breaches of the bloc’s fundamental rights, including the right to privacy and to freedom of expression and association.”

Hungary has already launched an investigation into the Hungarian branch of ‘anti-corruption organization’ Transparency International.

“’The broad powers and discretion of the office will affect a wide range of persons and entities, including civil society organizations, media outlets and journalists in a disproportionate manner’, it said.”

Since Hungary currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, until the end of December, Orbán visited Moscow to discuss prospects for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

His meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin deeply angered his EU ‘partners’, so countries are only sending lower-level officials to meetings held in Hungary.

