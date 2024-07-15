Angry Euro-Globalists Move to Boycott Orbán’s EU Presidency, Are Desperate To Crush His Peace Initiative

The long dispute between Hungarian Prime Minister and Conservative Champion Viktor Orbán and the European Union apparatus is one of the most consequential geopolitical stories of our times, at the end of which we will know whether or not any European country still has the right to national sovereignty.

Globalists and Euro-fanatics have harsh words for Orbán, and to read him called ‘Putin’s pawn’ is incredibly NOT an extreme example.

Of course, the Hungarian leader also has rash words for the EU supranational behemoth. After all, who can forget this famous burn: Hungary’s Orbán Calls the European Union a ‘Bad Contemporary Parody’ of the Soviet Union.

As much as they insist his constant blocking of EU’s decisions is a matter of subservience to Moscow, we can easily see how deeply rooted it is in simple policy disagreements. I call to your attention this statement of principles that is textbook conservative populism: EPIC Hungary’s Orbán on EU ‘Blackmail’: ‘There Is Not Enough Money in the World To Force Us To Accept Mass Migration and To Put Our Children in the Hands of LGBTQ Activists’

Add to all that his constant resistance against unbridled military support for Ukraine, and Orbán has become the man all European elites love to hate.

So, when it was Hungary’s turn at the helm of the rotating of the EU Presidency, and Orbán decided to go on a one-man peace initiative around the world, the Liberal elites decides it was time to stop him for good.

It now arises that many EU foreign affairs ministers will ‘snub’ Hungary by boycotting Budapest’s foreign affairs summit, set to take place on August 28-29, by attending another event, specially created to disrupt it.

Politico reported:

“Enter Josep Borrell. The EU’s foreign policy chief will summon the ministers to a ‘formal’ foreign affairs council at the same time as Orbán’s summit, according to three EU diplomats with direct knowledge of the plan and who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the move.

It comes after Hungary’s envoy to the EU, Bálint Ódor, was harshly criticized by his colleagues at a meeting earlier this month, with Slovakia the only country not taking the floor. By boycotting its foreign affairs summit, the ministers hope to limit Hungary’s trolling.”

You read it right: Politico calls Hungary’s foreign policy trolling – as we can see below, it’s a articulated moment on MSM.

Many Euro fanatics insist that Orbán’s government ‘has been backsliding on democratic norms and the rule of law’ – a.k.a. ‘refusing Globalist policies that they deem mandatory’.

“Other EU countries’ ministers have been willing to show Hungary the cold shoulder. At the first meeting of Hungary’s presidency, hosted in Budapest to discuss industrial policy, only seven ministers from other countries showed up. No commissioner attended, either.

Boycotting what is supposed to be a stellar event for the country that holds the presidency to showcase itself on the world stage is an even bigger snub, intended to take the wind out of Orbán’s sails.”

Besides meeting Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping, Orbán went and committed what Globalists view as the ultimate sin: he left the NATO summit in Washington on Thursday and travelled to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound.

It gives an analyst heard by AP the chance to repeat the ‘talking point’ and say that Budapest engages in “troll diplomacy”.

Associated Press reported:

“His recent meetings with Putin, Xi and Trump, which he did not announce in advance to any of his EU partners, drew significant backlash from European capitals and led some governments to consider boycotting or limiting participation in a series of upcoming informal meetings in Budapest related to the rotating presidency.”

While Hungary’s officials downplayed these reports of boycott, there is reportedly ‘a growing unwillingness in the EU and NATO to tolerate Orbán’s conduct’ a.k.a. ‘national sovereignty’.

“Orbán has hinted that his disruptive foreign policy — something he has characterized as a ‘sliver under the fingernail, a spoke in the wheels’ — stems from Hungary’s modest political, economic and military weight on the international stage.

‘If a country with no relative advantages wants to pursue an independent foreign policy, that country must take a radical position’, he said in a speech in December.

