EU Globalists Consider Taking Money from Musk’s Other Businesses, Including SpaceX and Neuralink, to Pay X Fines — EU Elites Furious Over Musk’s Support for Free Speech

The European Union warned Elon Musk this week that it may calculate fines against his social media platform X.

In August, former EU official Theirry Breton sent a letter to Elon Musk demanding the X owner censor President Donald Trump’s speech during their interview.

The globalist tyrants at the EU officially crossed the line and interfered in the US election – stifling the free speech of the leading US candidate!

Elon responded with appropriate disgust.

The EU’s outgoing Commission Vice President for Values and Transparency, Věra Jourová, took a heavy-handed swipe at free speech and tech mogul Elon Musk, according to The European Conservative.

In her parting interview with Politico, published on October 16, Jourová cast Musk as a “promoter of evil,” citing his transformation of X into a haven for uncensored, open discourse—a bold divergence from the censorship-heavy strategies employed by his Silicon Valley peers.

Unlike other Silicon Valley elites who have kowtowed to progressive censorship demands, Musk has defiantly chosen a different path—one that champions the very essence of free speech.

It is this stance, which he has consistently defended since acquiring X, that has irked the EU’s establishment figures, who would rather impose top-down controls on public discourse.

“He is not able to recognize the difference between good and evil,” Jourová said.

But the real question remains: who is she to define those boundaries? Is she confusing free speech with hate speech, a distinction often blurred by those in power who want to silence dissent?

In her parting words, Jourová argued that Musk is aiding the “relativization of evil,” accusing him of proactively promoting harm. She pointed to X as an alleged hub for spreading antisemitism and warned that member states’ law enforcement may need to step in to address this supposed crisis.

Now, the European Union is reportedly considering an unprecedented approach to calculating fines.

The EU may extend its penalty framework to include revenues from Musk’s other businesses—SpaceX, Neuralink, xAI, and the Boring Company—when determining fines for violations under the newly created Digital Services Act (DSA).

The Digital Services Act (DSA) is a sweeping piece of legislation from the European Union that vastly expands government control over online platforms. It’s essentially a tool for EU bureaucrats to impose their vision of “acceptable” content on social media and tech companies, demanding that they police speech under the guise of combatting “disinformation” and “hate speech.”

Investopedia reported: