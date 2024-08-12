European Union Tyrants Send Letter to Elon Musk – DEMAND X Owner Elon Musk CENSOR President Donald Trump During Upcoming Interview Tonight

The globalist tyrants in control of the European Union sent a letter to Elon Musk on Monday demanding the X owner censor President Donald Trump during their interview tonight.

The letter was sent by Thierry Breton and was dated August 12, 2024.

Thierry Breton is a French business executive, politician, writer and the current Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union.

In the letter, Thierry warns Elon Musk, “You have the legal obligation to ensure X’s compliance with EU law and in particular the DSA in the EU.”

Thierry Breton goes on,

“This notably means ensuring on one had that freedom of expression and of information, including media freedom and pluralism, are effectively protected and, on the other hand, that all proportionate and effective mitigation measures are put in place regarding the amplification of harmful content in connection with relevant events, including live streams, which if unaddressed, might increase the risk profile of X and gerate detrimental effects on civic discourse and public security. This is important against the background of recent examples of public unrest brought about by the amplification of content that promotes hatred, disorder, incitement to violence, or certain instances of disinformation.”

Do you think he would have sent a similar warning if Joe Biden was going on X for an interview with Elon Musk?

Breton then goes on to threaten Elon Musk if President Trump is allowed to speak freely during their interview tonight.

As you know, formal proceedings are already ongoing against X under the DSA, notably in areas linked to the dissemination of illegal content and the effectiveness of the measures taken to combat disinformation. As the relevant content is accessible to EU users and being amplified also in our jurisdiction, we cannot exclude potential spillovers in the EU. Therefore, we are monitoring the potential risks in the EU associated with the dissemination of content that may incite violence, hate, and racism in conjunction with major political or societal events around the world, including debates and interviews in the context of elections. Let me clarify that any negative effect of illegal content on X in the EU, which would be attributed to the ineffectiveness of the way in which X applies the relevant provisions of the DSA, may be relevant in the context of the ongoing proceedings and of the overall assessment of X’s compliance with EU law. This is in line with what has already been done in the recent past. For example, in relation to the repercussions and amplification of terrorist content or content that incites violence, hate, and racism in the EU, such as in the context of the recent riots in the United Kingdom. I, therefore, urge you to promptly ensure the effectiveness of your systems and to report measures taken to my team.

Here is a copy of the letter sent out to from the European Union to Elon Musk.



In case you were wondering, Europe is lost. Individual rights are dead. The tyrants are in charge now.

This is how they control the people.