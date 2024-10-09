Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Backs Trump: ‘Hopefully Our New President…Again’ — Ready to Spill Secrets to Elon Musk on Epstein Client List, Asks ‘What Are Your Plans to Set Things Right in the Billionaires’ Club?’

Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious sex trafficking ring, has publicly thrown her support behind Donald Trump while reaching out to tech mogul Elon Musk about the infamous Epstein client list.

This revelation comes on the heels of an explosive interview between Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson, where Musk not only endorsed Trump but also suggested that the release of the Epstein client list may be imminent if Trump secures another term.

Musk’s conversation with Carlson ranged widely but hit hard on critical topics, including his belief that if Trump loses, it could be “the last election” due to the growing threats to freedom and democracy.

Among the most explosive topics discussed were the Epstein and Diddy client list, vaccine controversies, Gavin Newsom’s attacks on free speech, and the chilling efforts to decriminalize crime under far-left governance.

The real bombshell, however, dropped when Musk made direct allegations linking the billionaires backing Kamala Harris to the Epstein client list.

Musk suggested that the same billionaires who fund Harris’s rise are also implicated in the dark web of Epstein’s trafficking network, hinting that their fear of a Trump victory lies in the potential exposure of this list.

“You know, part of why Kamala is getting so much support is that if Trump wins, that Epstein client list is going to become public,” Musk claimed. “And some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of that outcome.”

According to Musk, a Trump victory could signal exposure for powerful individuals who had ties to Epstein, including major figures like LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman and Microsoft’s Bill Gates.

Shortly after the interview aired, Giuffre took to X to back Trump, expressing her willingness to collaborate with Musk to uncover the secrets of Epstein’s high-profile connections.

“Elon Musk—I am Virginia Roberts, I know Epstein Client List. I met Trump when I worked at Mar-a-Lago… hopefully our new president… again! “Much to be tight-lipped about on the list but also wary who I tell. Only someone of your candor who knows what to do with this information could help. What are your thoughts & plans about setting things right in the billionaires’ playboy club? Please DM for more.”

In 1994, Trump converted his Mar-a-Lago residence into a luxury members-only club with guest rooms, a spa, and other hotel-style amenities.

Virginia took a summer job working alongside her father, Sky, as a spa attendant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort around 1999. At 16, she allegedly encountered Ghislaine Maxwell there for the first time—the former girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Telegraph reported:

As a teenager growing up in Palm Beach, Florida, Virginia Roberts lived just a few miles from her abuser, Jeffrey Epstein. But her childhood was a world away from the financier's life of wealth and privilege. Looking to turn her life around, she took up a summer job working with Sky as a spa attendant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. It was there, aged 16, she first met Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and old friend of Prince Andrew’s from Oxford University. She was reading a book about massage therapy when Maxwell approached her, noted the book and inquired about her interest in massage. She offered her a potential job working for Epstein as a traveling masseuse with the assurance that no experience was necessary. Trending: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Weather Manipulation Claims Backed by Science — Must Read Deep Dive into History of Weather Manipulation — Shocking Facts Revealed! When Ms Giuffre, now 38, arrived at Epstein's mansion in Palm Beach the first time, she says he was lying down naked and she was instructed by Maxwell on how to massage him in exchange for a few hundred dollar bills. It was in the employ of Epstein that Ms Giuffre was groomed and abused, travelling between his homes in Florida, New York and his infamous private island in the Caribbean, over the course of two years. Ms Giuffre claims she was held as virtual sex slave, trafficked around the world on Epstein’s private jets and “passed around like a platter of fruit" to the financier’s high-profile circle of friends, including the Duke of York, prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz, and MC2 modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel. All deny the allegations. Her name appears over 30 times on the jet nicknamed The Lolita Express’s flight logs between 2000 and 2002, appearing to verify at least some of her claims.

Earlier this year, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Sarah Ransome, and Virginia Giuffre’s depositions were unsealed and released.

According to the documents reviewed by The Gateway Pundit reporter Cristina Laila, Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre said Trump never participated in any sexual abuse of minors. Giuffre also said she never personally saw Trump at Epstein’s New York mansion.

Q. So Donald Trump was in your mind you believe a witness to the sexual abuse of minors? A. I don’t think Donald Trump participated in anything. That would have to be another assumption. I never saw or witnessed Donald Trump participate in those acts, but was he in the house of Jeffrey Epstein. I’ve heard he has been, but I haven’t seen him myself so I don’t know.

