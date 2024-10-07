Elon Musk-Founded America PAC Rolls Out Bold Program — Earn $30/hr with Performance Bonuses to Boost Voter Registration, Plus $47 for Each Referred Swing State Voter Signing the Petition!

America PAC, founded by tech titan Elon Musk, has launched a bold initiative offering $30 per hour, with added performance bonuses, for those willing to rally behind voter registration efforts.

The program also aims to increase participation in swing states, promising an additional $47 for each referred voter from swing states who signs a petition supporting fundamental rights, including free speech and the Second Amendment.

At a recent rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Musk emphatically declared the importance of the upcoming election and the urgency of voter registration.

Musk said during the rally:

“I think this election is the most important election of our lifetime. This is no ordinary election. The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech. They want to take away your right to bear arms. They want to take away your right to vote effectively. This one request is very important: register to vote. Get everyone you know—and everyone you don’t know—and drag them to register to vote. There’s only two days left to register in Georgia and Arizona. Forty-eight hours. Text people now. Now. And then make sure they actually do vote. If they don’t, this will be the last election. That’s my prediction. Nothing’s more important. So, speaking to people out there—everyone in the crowd, I think, is already convinced—but for people out there watching the video, watching the livestream, you need to get everyone at work, your friends, family, text groups, social media, everything, to register to vote right now. Only two days left for Georgia and Arizona. Only a couple of weeks left in Pennsylvania. If they’re not registered to vote, it doesn’t matter at that point. I’m being repetitive for a reason: nothing is more important. A lot of people think maybe their vote doesn’t count. Well, it does. It does. It matters. This election could be decided by a thousand votes, 500 votes, a tiny margin. So get everyone to vote… Double-check that your registration is good. Don’t take it for granted.”

The America PAC, which was officially formed earlier this year, has already invested millions into crucial congressional races and plans to continue its efforts in key states, according to Fox News.

In July, it was previously reported that Elon Musk plans to donate approximately $45 million per month to a new pro-Trump Super PAC.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the brand new America PAC is also backed by Palantir Technologies co-founder Joe Lonsdale, former U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft and her husband, Joe Craft, who is chief executive of coal producer Alliance Resource Partners, and the Winklevoss twins.

The report explains that the America PAC was formed in June and focuses on registering voters, convincing them to vote early, and requesting mail-in ballots in swing states.

WSJ reports, “The coalition assessed that the Democrats have historically had very robust “get out the vote” campaigns and took note of the amounts of money that the Biden administration has dedicated to so-called “on the ground” efforts in swing states. America PAC will try to counter that.”