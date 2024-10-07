Elon Musk-Founded America PAC Rolls Out Bold Program — Earn $30/hr with Performance Bonuses to Boost Voter Registration, Plus $47 for Each Referred Swing State Voter Signing the Petition!

America PAC, founded by tech titan Elon Musk, has launched a bold initiative offering $30 per hour, with added performance bonuses, for those willing to rally behind voter registration efforts.
The program also aims to increase participation in swing states, promising an additional $47 for each referred voter from swing states who signs a petition supporting fundamental rights, including free speech and the Second Amendment.
At a recent rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Musk emphatically declared the importance of the upcoming election and the urgency of voter registration.
Musk said during the rally:
“I think this election is the most important election of our lifetime. This is no ordinary election. The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech. They want to take away your right to bear arms. They want to take away your right to vote effectively.
This one request is very important: register to vote. Get everyone you know—and everyone you don’t know—and drag them to register to vote. There’s only two days left to register in Georgia and Arizona. Forty-eight hours. Text people now. Now. And then make sure they actually do vote.
If they don’t, this will be the last election. That’s my prediction. Nothing’s more important.
So, speaking to people out there—everyone in the crowd, I think, is already convinced—but for people out there watching the video, watching the livestream, you need to get everyone at work, your friends, family, text groups, social media, everything, to register to vote right now.
Only two days left for Georgia and Arizona. Only a couple of weeks left in Pennsylvania. If they’re not registered to vote, it doesn’t matter at that point. I’m being repetitive for a reason: nothing is more important.
A lot of people think maybe their vote doesn’t count. Well, it does. It does. It matters. This election could be decided by a thousand votes, 500 votes, a tiny margin. So get everyone to vote… Double-check that your registration is good. Don’t take it for granted.”
The America PAC, which was officially formed earlier this year, has already invested millions into crucial congressional races and plans to continue its efforts in key states, according to Fox News.
In July, it was previously reported that Elon Musk plans to donate approximately $45 million per month to a new pro-Trump Super PAC.
According to a Wall Street Journal report, the brand new America PAC is also backed by Palantir Technologies co-founder Joe Lonsdale, former U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft and her husband, Joe Craft, who is chief executive of coal producer Alliance Resource Partners, and the Winklevoss twins.
The report explains that the America PAC was formed in June and focuses on registering voters, convincing them to vote early, and requesting mail-in ballots in swing states.
WSJ reports, “The coalition assessed that the Democrats have historically had very robust “get out the vote” campaigns and took note of the amounts of money that the Biden administration has dedicated to so-called “on the ground” efforts in swing states. America PAC will try to counter that.”
As stated on its website, America PAC was founded to champion the following core values:
- Secure Borders
- Sensible Spending
- Safe Cities
- Fair Justice System
- Free Speech
- Self-Protection
This is the PAC that I created to support candidates who believe in the core values of America https://t.co/8YVZ3lb4uH
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2024
The PAC’s website touts the opportunity for individuals to join this critical mission: “JOIN OUR TEAM,” it reads.
“Email us if you are interested in working on increasing voter registration and voter turnout. Pay starts at $30 per hour, with bonuses for performance.”
Supporters who wish to join the effort can reach out through the PAC’s dedicated state emails:
- [email protected]
- [email protected]
- [email protected]
- [email protected]
- [email protected]
- [email protected]
- [email protected]
In addition to boosting voter registration and voting turnout, Musk is also calling for action to protect free speech and gun rights.
On Sunday, he urged his followers to sign a petition that aims to gather one million signatures from voters in swing states.
The program also includes a unique referral incentive, granting $47 for each voter referred from swing states who signs a petition in support of free speech and the right to bear arms—two fundamental rights that are increasingly under attack.
“For every person you refer who is a swing state voter, you get $47! Easy money,” Musk wrote.
Sign our petition to support the Constitution!
Also earn $47 for every person you refer to sign the petition if they’re in a swing state.
Goal is to get 1M voters in swing states to show support for free speech & right to bear arms. https://t.co/2cjdY7pnj9
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2024
According to the petition:
The First and Second Amendments guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments.
In appreciation for your support, you will receive $47 for each registered voter you refer that signs this petition.
Our goal is to get 1 million registered voters in swing states to sign in support of the Constitution, especially freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. This program is exclusively open to registered voters in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina. Expires October 21.
State-by-State Registration Deadlines
Below is a quick look at the voter registration deadlines across all 50 states:
- Alabama: October 21, 2024
- Alaska: October 6, 2024
- Arizona: October 7, 2024
- Arkansas: October 6, 2024 (No online registration)
- California: October 21, 2024
- Colorado: October 28, 2024 (by mail/online), Election Day (in person)
- Connecticut: October 18, 2024 (by mail/online), Election Day (in person)
- Delaware: October 12, 2024
- District of Columbia: October 15, 2024, Election Day (in person)
- Florida: October 7, 2024
- Georgia: October 7, 2024
- Hawaii: October 26, 2024, Election Day (in person)
- Idaho: October 11, 2024, Election Day
- Illinois: October 8, 2024 (by mail), October 20, 2024 (online), Election Day
- Indiana: October 7, 2024
- Iowa: October 21, 2024 (by mail/online), Election Day
- Kansas: October 15, 2024
- Kentucky: October 7, 2024
- Louisiana: October 7, 2024 (in person/mail), October 15, 2024 (online)
- Maine: October 15, 2024, Election Day
- Maryland: October 15, 2024, Election Day
- Massachusetts: October 26, 2024
- Michigan: October 21, 2024 (by mail/online), Election Day
- Minnesota: October 15, 2024, Election Day
- Mississippi: October 7, 2024 (No online registration)
- Missouri: October 9, 2024
- Montana: October 7, 2024, Election Day (No online registration)
- Nebraska: October 18, 2024 (by mail/online), October 25, 2024 (in person)
- Nevada: October 8, 2024 (by mail), Election Day (in person/online)
- New Hampshire: Election Day (varies by town)
- New Jersey: October 15, 2024
- New Mexico: October 8, 2024 (by mail/online), November 2, 2024 (county clerk’s office)
- New York: October 21, 2024 (mail), October 26, 2024 (in person/online)
- North Carolina: October 11, 2024, Election Day
- North Dakota: No registration required
- Ohio: October 7, 2024
- Oklahoma: October 11, 2024 (No online registration)
- Oregon: October 15, 2024
- Pennsylvania: October 21, 2024
- Rhode Island: October 6, 2024
- South Carolina: October 4, 2024 (in person), October 6, 2024 (online), October 7, 2024 (by mail)
- South Dakota: October 21, 2024 (No online registration)
- Tennessee: October 7, 2024
- Texas: October 7, 2024 (No online registration)
- Utah: October 25, 2024 (by mail/online), Election Day (in person)
- Vermont: Election Day (November 5, 2024)
- Virginia: October 14, 2024 (by mail/online), Election Day
- Washington: October 28, 2024 (by mail/online), Election Day
- West Virginia: October 15, 2024
- Wisconsin: October 16, 2024 (by mail), Election Day
- Wyoming: October 22, 2024 (by mail), Election Day (No online registration)
Last month, Musk posted a warning to the country on X about what would happen to the United States if Trump doesn’t win the 2024 election.
Very few Americans realize that, if Trump is NOT elected, this will be the last election. Far from being a threat to democracy, he is the only way to save it!
Let me explain: if even 1 in 20 illegals become citizens per year, something that the Democrats are expediting as fast as humanly possible, that would be about 2 million new legal voters in 4 years.
The voting margin in the swing states is often less than 20 thousand votes. That means if the “Democratic” Party succeeds, there will be no more swing states!!
Moreover, the Biden/Harris administration has been flying “asylum seekers”, who are fast-tracked to citizenship, directly into swing states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona. It is a surefire way to win every election.
America then becomes a one-party state and Democracy is over. The only “elections” will be the Democratic Party primaries. This already happened in California many years ago, following the 1986 amnesty.
The only thing holding California back from extreme socialism and suffocating government policies is that people can leave California and still remain in America. Once the whole country is controlled by one party, there will be no escape.
Everywhere in America will be like the nightmare that is downtown San Francisco.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2024