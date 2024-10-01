Elon Musk Issues Dire Warning About What Will Happen to the United States if Trump Doesn’t Win the 2024 Election

Elon Musk is not known for being a conservative, but he is definitely supporting Donald Trump in this election cycle. He has been very public about his support.

He has also become a champion for free speech and has openly voiced concern about the illegal immigration crisis that has been forced on the American people by the Biden/Harris administration.

He recently posted a warning to the country on Twitter/X about what will happen to the United States if Trump doesn’t win the 2024 election.

Here’s the full text of his tweet:

Very few Americans realize that, if Trump is NOT elected, this will be the last election. Far from being a threat to democracy, he is the only way to save it! Let me explain: if even 1 in 20 illegals become citizens per year, something that the Democrats are expediting as fast as humanly possible, that would be about 2 million new legal voters in 4 years. The voting margin in the swing states is often less than 20 thousand votes. That means if the “Democratic” Party succeeds, there will be no more swing states!! Moreover, the Biden/Harris administration has been flying “asylum seekers”, who are fast-tracked to citizenship, directly into swing states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona. It is a surefire way to win every election. America then becomes a one-party state and Democracy is over. The only “elections” will be the Democratic Party primaries. This already happened in California many years ago, following the 1986 amnesty. The only thing holding California back from extreme socialism and suffocating government policies is that people can leave California and still remain in America. Once the whole country is controlled by one party, there will be no escape. Everywhere in America will be like the nightmare that is downtown San Francisco.

For years now, Democrats and Republicans have been approaching elections in two distinctly different ways. Republicans are trying to address issues in order to win elections. Democrats are trying to make it impossible for Republicans to win. It’s not even the same game. This is what Elon is talking about when he raises the issue of one-party rule. People need to take it seriously.