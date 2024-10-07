The Eastern European country of Georgia has developed into a battlefield where patriotism and nationalism fight tooth and nail against the Eurocentric hordes of Globalism.

The conservative Georgian Dream party is implementing policies that derive from Christian and traditional values, rejecting LGBT propaganda and the who NGO agenda that is destroying the West.

For that, Tbilisi is under unprecedented pressure from both the EU and the US, but the conservatives are doubling down, tackling the enemies external and internal – such as the ‘traitor’ President Salome Zourabichvili who is trying – and failing to stop the Georgian Dream agenda.

Today (7), the speaker of Georgia’s parliament has stated that ruling party lawmakers will move to impeach Zourabichvili ahead of a parliamentary election on Oct. 26.

This comes a year after a previous initiative for her impeachment failed.

Reuters reported:

“In a press briefing, Shalva Papuashvili said the charges against President Salome Zourabichvili concerned visits overseas that he said had not been authorised by the government, the same accusations levelled in the previous impeachment last year.

The ruling Georgian Dream party and its allies currently lack sufficient votes in parliament to impeach Zourabichvili, and Papuashvili said he hoped the measure would be passed after the election by a new parliament.”

Zourabichvili was elected in 2018 with the support of Georgian Dream, but she has developed into a bitter enemy of the Conservatives, and has tried to stifle its agenda whenever she can, ending up being branded a ‘traitor’ by the ruling party.

Lately she has reportedly been attempting to articulate Georgia’s opposition, trying to defeat Georgian Dream at the polls.

“A Paris-born former French diplomat of Georgian ancestry, Zourabichvili last week met the presidents of France, Germany and Poland as well as senior European Union officials during a trip to Europe.

The EU said last week it had suspended all high-level contacts with the Georgian government over its ‘anti-Western and anti-European narratives'”

Georgia has kept a pro-Western trajectory since the end of the Soviet Union in 1991. But now, ‘foreign and domestic critics’ (a.k.a. Globalist servants) accuse Georgian Dream of sabotaging Tbilisi’s long-standing goals of EU and NATO membership – and again leaning towards Russia.

While Georgian Dream wants Georgia to join the EU and NATO, it also means to avoid conflict with Russia – which is a delicate position to have.

