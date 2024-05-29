Georgian Parliament Overturns the President’s Veto and ‘Foreign Agents Law’ Is Approved, Despite Unprecedented International Pressure – Pro-EU Groups Protest (VIDEOS)

The Georgian government has scored today a great big win, despite international pressure of an unprecedented scale by the US and the EU.

The Georgian Parliament, led by the Centrist Georgian Dream Party, has just announced that, by a majority vote, it overcame President Salomé Zurabishvili’s veto on the law on foreign agents.

COLOR REVOLUTION IN GEORGIA: Globalist NGOs Foment Mass Protest Against 'Foreign Agent Bill' That Would Mandate Disclosure of Funding Sources of These Same Organizations

That concluded the long and hard-fought legislative process that saw the law approved in three consecutive Parliament votes, then be vetoed on May 18 by the President, and now the veto was overturned and the law will be adopted.

Georgian Mass Protests: USAID and George Soros Are Pulling the Strings of Color Revolution

All this under mass protests organized by the same evil NGOs as in the West, under threat of sanctions by the US, of ostracism by the EU, and finally, a EU Commissioner reportedly threatened the Prime Minister.

Georgian Special forces with water cannons immediately concentrated in Tbilisi's Freedom Square after the passage of a law on foreign agents, because the protests that had lost in numbers recently are sure to become inflamed again in the next days.

The Eurofanatic crowd outside the parliament shouted 'slaves' at the MPs after.

The overcoming of the veto by Salomé Zurabishvili was widely expected.

Watch: Tblisi today, during vote for 'Foreign Agents Law'. The Government overturned the President's veto

Tblisi today, during vote for 'Foreign Agents Law'. The Government overturned the President's veto. pic.twitter.com/gcTO58DVSb — Paul Serran (@paul_serran) May 28, 2024

It only bought time for the influence of the European Union to battle a Georgia pragmatically sovereign over its future inside the Parliament.

And the government won again.

Watch: Riot police arrives in force at Tblisi's Freedom Square.

Riot police arrives in force at Tblisi's Freedom Square. pic.twitter.com/QV0g5PxSdp — Paul Serran (@paul_serran) May 28, 2024

The Joe Biden Administration - as one would expect - condemned the decision of the Georgian parliament.

If Georgia implements the law on foreign agents - which now they will - the US State Department threatens visa restrictions and signals consequences for European integration.

Watch: Pro-EU protesting crowd and the MSM media in Tblisi - united front.

Pro-EU protesting crowd and the MSM media in Tblisi. pic.twitter.com/zCwLUx1U16 — Paul Serran (@paul_serran) May 28, 2024

Hundreds of opponents of the law on foreign agents are gathered for a protest in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi after deputies overwhelmingly overrode the president's veto on the law.

Color revolution, anyone?