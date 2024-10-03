Speaker of Georgia Parliament Signs Into Law a Ban on LGBT Practices and Propaganda – Eastern European Country Doubles Down on Conservatism Despite Tremendous US and EU Pressure

The Eastern European Country of Georgia has developed into a battlefield between conservatism and tradition and the multi-tentacle beast of Globalism.

Under phenomenal pressure from the United States and the European Union, the Georgian government is doubling down on its commitment to Christian values to the despair of a very vocal minority funded by Soros’ foreign NGOs.

After a months-long battle over a common-sense ‘foreign-agents bill’ – that is not unlike the US FARA legislation – today the speaker of the Georgian parliament signed into a law a bill that bans LGBT practices and propaganda in the country.

Associated Press reported:

“Shalva Papuashvili, the parliament speaker, said on social media that the legislation does ‘not reflect current, temporary, changing ideas and ideologies, but is based on common sense, historical experience and centuries-old Christian, Georgian and European values.’”

The Globalist Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili had predictably refused to sign the bill and returned it to parliament yesterday.

Read: Georgian Parliament Overturns the President’s Veto and ‘Foreign Agents Law’ Is Approved, Despite Unprecedented International Pressure – Pro-EU Groups Protest (VIDEOS)

The law was introduced by the governing Georgian Dream party and legitimately approved by lawmakers last month.

“The bill includes bans on same-sex marriages, adoptions by same-sex couples and public endorsement and depictions of LGBTQ+ relations and people in the media. It also bans gender-affirming care [i.e. sex change surgeries and hormone treatments] and changing gender designations in official documents.

‘This law protects the rights of all citizens, including freedom of expression, so that the rights of others are not violated, which is the essence and idea of true democracy’, Papuashvili wrote. Parliament gave the legislation its final approval as Georgia, a largely conservative country where the Orthodox Church wields significant influence, prepares to vote in a parliamentary election.”

As one would expect, the law has drawn fierce opposition by ‘human rights advocates’ and LGBT propagandists, who said ‘it further marginalized an already vulnerable community’.

Read: After the Battle for the ‘Foreign Agents Law’, Georgian Government Pushes 19 Bills Against LGBT Movement, in a Move Sure To Reignite NGO Protests

“The law has drawn comparisons with Russia, where the Kremlin has been highlighting what it calls traditional family values. Russian authorities in the last decade have banned public endorsement of ‘nontraditional sexual relations’ and introduced laws against gender-affirming care [i.e. sex change surgeries and hormone treatments], among other measures. Its Supreme Court effectively outlawed LGBTQ+ activism by labeling what the authorities called the LGBTQ+ ‘movement’ operating in Russia as an extremist organization and banning it.”

Papuashvili, the parliament speaker, stated that President Zourabichvili and the Georgian opposition lacked ‘enough courage to openly express their opinion regarding this law.’

“Zourabichvili has long been at odds with the governing party and vetoed a ‘foreign influence’ law adopted by parliament earlier this year. She was overridden by parliament, where Georgian Dream dominates. The measure requires media and nongovernmental organizations to register as ‘pursuing the interests of a foreign power’ if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.”

The conservative path that Georgia is on complicates its plans to join the EU. The bloc halted its accession in response to the ‘foreign influence’ law and froze some of its financial support, while US under the Joe Biden regime imposed sanctions on dozens of Georgian officials in response to the law.

Read more: