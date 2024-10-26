Early Results Show Conservative Government of Eastern European Country of Georgia Victorious in Today’s Election – But Globalist Opposition Parties Also Claim Victory

South Caucasus country of Georgia is currently one the main battlegrounds in the war between the Globalism and the patriotic forces rejecting their demented agenda.

The current government under the ‘Georgian Dream’ party has been under unprecedented pressure to recant its nationalistic ways, to reject traditional and religious values, and join the liberal bandwagon of the European Union.

So today’s election was expected to be contested from side to side. Georgian Dream’s billionaire founder Bidzina Ivanishvili claimed victory – but the opposition called on the ruling party to admit defeat.

Congratulations to Prime Minister @PM_Kobakhidze and the Georgian Dream party on their overwhelming victory at the parliamentary elections today. The people of #Georgia know what is best for their country, and made their voice heard today! — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) October 26, 2024

Read: Eastern European Country of Georgia Moves To Impeach ‘Traitor’ Globalist President – French-Born Zourabichvili Is Trying To Sabotage Conservative and Nationalist Agenda

As we follow the MSM reporting of Georgia, we see that it is accused of ‘leaning back towards Russia’ and away from the west.

That may be the case, but what is NOT discussed are the failed policies that Georgia is rejecting. As it always happens, whenever a country vetoes some demented Brussels idea, the chorus rises: ‘Putin lover!’

Reuters reported:

“Early official results with 70% of precincts counted, showed the ruling party had won 53% of the vote, the electoral commission said, but the deeply divided pro-Western opposition parties said that they had collectively clinched a majority.

Rival exit polls gave sharply different projections for the election. The Georgian Dream-supporting Imedi TV channel showed the ruling party winning 56%. Exit polls by the pro-opposition channels showed major gains for the opposition parties.”

Supporters of Georgia’s ruling party “Georgian Dream – for Democracy” and its leadership began to celebrate their victory in the parliamentary elections. Looks like Georgia will not join the EU, will not become a proxy against Russia and the ban on LGBT will not be reverted. pic.twitter.com/xBMkuL81xi — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) October 26, 2024

Ivanishvili claimed victory and praised the Georgian people. But the opposition also claimed victory and said that ‘Georgian Dream’ should concede.

“Ivanishvili, who made his fortune in Russia in the 1990s, came to power in 2012 advocating pro-Western views, alongside a pragmatic policy towards Russia. He has since soured on the West, accusing a ‘Global War Party’ of seeking to drag Georgia into war with Russia, even as he insists Georgia is on course to join the EU.”

Georgia has been a pro-Western state ever since the end of the Soviet Union.

“Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Tbilisi’s relations with the West have taken a sharp downward turn. Unlike many Western allies, Georgia declined to impose sanctions on Moscow, while Georgian Dream’s rhetoric has become increasingly pro-Russian.”

Read more: