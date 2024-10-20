Dominion Voting Systems Issues a Chilling Warning to Conservatives Weeks Before The Election

Dominion Voting Systems has issued a chilling warning to conservatives just weeks before the all-important presidential election.

In a post on the X platform, the company said that it was “closely monitoring” claims that its machines may be compromised.

“Dominion is closely monitoring claims around the Nov. 2024 election and strongly encourages use of verified, credible sources of info,” the post says.

“We remain fully prepared to defend our company & our customers against lies and those who spread them.”

— Dominion Voting (@dominionvoting) October 19, 2024

The post has received over two million interactions, although the company has turned comments off so as to try and prevent a hostile response.

In the website linked to the post, Dominion insists that it is a U.S. company headquarter in Colorado with “no ownership ties to George Soros, foreign leaders (including no financial ties to the Chinese government), or U.S. political party leaders.”

The site also provides links to numerous “fact checks” from mainstream media websites affirming that it has never been responsible for election related crimes or voter fraud.

“Thousands of audits and recounts since November 2020 have confirmed the accuracy and integrity of election results and verified the reliability of Dominion’s certified voting systems,” it states.

“Dominion is taking action to set the record straight and defend our company, our customers, and our democracy,” it continues.

Their warning comes after Dominion was embroiled in controversy following the 2020 presidential election and its alleged role in the widespread voter fraud operation that handed victory to Joe Biden.

In April last year, Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News agreed to pay a staggering $787 million settlement to the Dominion after they were sued for $1.6 billion over “false election rigging claims.”

Dominions’ post was the first time that the company has posted on the X platform since October 2022, the same time that Elon Musk purchased Twitter.

Musk, who has over 200 million followers, has expressed his concerns about voting machines and said they should be removed from the electoral process entirely.

“We should eliminate electronic voting machines,” he wrote back in June. “The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high.”