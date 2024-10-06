DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Snapped Shopping For Luxury Clothing as Hurricane Ravages North Carolina

The Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, was caught shopping for luxury clothing as North Carolina continues to face the devastating fallout from its recent hurricane.

Mayorkas, whose sub-agency FEMA is responsible for handling the response to the extreme weather event, was snapped by a reporter for the Washington Free Beacon strolling through the mens section of Sid Mashburn, a high-end menswear store, surrounded by his extensive security detail.

FEMA, which is under Mayorkas’s direct control, is leading recovery efforts in the areas devastated by Hurricane Helene last month.

The storm has caused an estimated $30 billion in damages, and at least 200 people have already been confirmed dead, while many hundreds more are missing.

Mayorkas, who has already been impeached by the House for his refusal to secure the southern border, claimed earlier this month that FEMA “does not have enough funds for the remainder of the hurricane season,” and funding is still being held up in the recovery process.

As a result, many victims are being offered a measly $750 in relief while FEMA spends billions on propping up the lifestyle of illegal aliens who recently entered the country.

In the incriminating photo, Mayorkas appeared to have purchased some items, although it is not clear what they were. According to the store’s website, shirts cost upwards of $150 while its suits often cost thousands of dollars.

He’s shopping for fancy clothes while people are suffering from hurricane damage. This is some Hunger Games shit. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2024

The photo, first uploaded to the X platform, caught the attention of Elon Musk, who was less than impressed by Mayorkas’s actions.

“He’s shopping for fancy clothes while people are suffering from hurricane damage,” Musk wrote. This is some Hunger Games shit.”

Rep. Nancy Mace, who represents a district in the neighboring state of South Carolina and has led efforts to force the federal government to provide additional funding to the hurricane’s victims, suggested that Mayorkas should be impeached again.

Already voted to impeach @SecMayorkas once. Who thinks we need to do it again? — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville has suggested that people should to prison for their failure to carry out their duty to help the victims.

“Every day, something comes up now that they’ve been exposed, that they’ve been doing, they shouldn’t be doing,” Tuberville said of the administration’s response to the hurricane.

“And people should be going to jail. This is treason. And not taking care of these people up and down the East Coast because of this. We need to do a supplemental.”