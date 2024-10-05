Rep. Nancy Mace Exposes FEMA’s Lies, Introduces Bill to End Wasteful Shelter and Services Program Amidst Hurricane Helene Crisis

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) announced on Friday that she has introduced legislation aimed at terminating the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Shelter and Services Program (SSP).

Mace blasted the program as a colossal misuse of taxpayer dollars that prioritizes illegal immigrants over American disaster victims, and her bill proposes redirecting all unspent SSP funds to aid Americans struggling to recover from natural disasters like Hurricane Helene.

“It’s unacceptable for Americans to grapple with the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Helene while the federal government remains fixated on spending hundreds of millions on a program sheltering illegal immigrants instead of helping our own citizens,” said Representative Nancy Mace.

“Kamala Harris and Alejandro Mayorkas have turned FEMA into a migrant resettlement agency. It’s time to end this mess.”

According to FEMA’s own reports, the Shelter and Services Program allocated $364 million in the 2023 fiscal year and another staggering $650 million for 2024 to provide shelter, food, healthcare, and even hotel accommodations for noncitizen migrants.

This is happening while American citizens—many of whom are still reeling from the devastation of Hurricane Helene—struggle to get even the most basic assistance.

Some American families, displaced from their homes and desperate for aid, are being offered a mere $750 in relief while FEMA spends billions on illegal immigrants.

Congresswoman Mace’s bill would immediately terminate the SSP and ensure that any remaining funds are reallocated to disaster recovery efforts, particularly for victims of Hurricane Helene, who have been grossly neglected by the federal government’s mismanagement.

FEMA’s failure to adequately respond to recent natural disasters, compounded by its misallocation of resources, has sparked outrage across the country. As of this year, the agency has over 614 major disaster declarations still open, some dating back nearly two decades.

But instead of focusing on these long-standing recovery efforts, FEMA has chosen to prioritize its migrant resettlement program under the guidance of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“It’s outrageous to see American communities reeling from Hurricane Helene’s devastation while FEMA, under the Department of Homeland Security, claims to be out of money—after diverting hundreds of millions of dollars to resettle illegal immigrants,” said Rep. Nancy.

“Some families are only getting $750. We need to ensure American families have the support they need in times of crisis, and our disaster response agencies are prioritizing the immediate needs of those affected by natural disasters,” she added.

INTRODUCING legislation to terminate FEMA’s Shelter and Service Program for illegals This bill will demand FEMA to stop funding illegal aliens and redirect funding to support Hurricane victims. pic.twitter.com/M2SV2wTtCC — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 4, 2024

For the second year in a row, FEMA has been forced to implement Immediate Needs Funding, which puts long-term recovery projects on hold due to a severe shortage of Disaster Relief Funds (DRF).

This shortage, however, has been self-inflicted. FEMA’s own spending choices, including over $1 billion used to house and assist illegal immigrants, have drained its resources while Americans suffer in the aftermath of devastating natural disasters.

Despite FEMA’s claims that their hands are tied, the reality is clear: the agency is choosing to divert critical funds away from disaster-stricken Americans to support the Biden administration’s open-border policies.

FEMA’s actions betray their mission and prioritize political agendas over the well-being of American citizens.

As Hurricane Helene victims continue to wait for meaningful aid, Congresswoman Mace’s bill offers a solution that puts Americans first. It’s time for FEMA and the Biden administration to stop the lies and start prioritizing the needs of their own citizens.