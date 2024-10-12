DESPICABLE: Far-Left Fox News Host Jessica Tarlov Sparks Uproar with a Disturbing Remark Regarding President Trump Following the Two Attempts on His Life (VIDEO)

by
During an appearance on Fox News, Jessica Tarlov sparked an uproar with a disturbing remark regarding President Trump. (Credit: Fox News screenshot)

As President Trump takes the lead in several key swing states with just a few weeks left before the general election, liberals are starting to panic and becoming more deranged. Fox News’s Jessica Tarlov is no exception.

As TGP readers know, Tarlov is one of the most noxious leftists in the media landscape who never fails to slander Trump and excuse Democrat shenanigans. “The Five” co-host was even forced to issue a humiliating on-air correction about former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski after his lawyer threatened a lawsuit.

Tarlov appeared on Friday night to discuss the race between Trump and Harris. One would think such an appearance would involve typical cable news banter but otherwise prove uneventful.

But Tarlov instead raised eyebrows with a nasty remark about Trump that is all the more alarming considering he has survived two attempts on his life in the last three months.

“This is the chance to put the final nail in the coffin so that you do not have Donald Trump on the ballot again,” she said.

WATCH:

Many X users considered Tarlov’s remark a threat to Trump’s life and called for her firing:

As TGP readers know, Trump has placed the blame for both attempts on his life on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, saying that their hateful rhetoric has made emboldened individuals on the left feel like they have to kill him or lose everything. Now, we have a host on the most watched cable news channel comfortable enough to follow in their footsteps.

It would not prove a surprise if another deranged leftist tries to harm President Trump again. Should this occur, it will be the fault of prominent Democrat figures led by Biden and Harris.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

