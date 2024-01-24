WATCH: Fox News Host Charles Payne Turns the Tables on Democrat Strategist Jessica Tarlov and Goes Scorched Earth on Joe Biden’s Sick Hatred of Trump Supporters, Leaving Her Speechless

During Fox News’s coverage of the New Hampshire Republican Primary Tuesday night, a one-sided fight broke out between conservative Fox News host Charles Payne and liberal Democrat strategist Jessica Tarlov after President Trump won.

As Mediaite reported, Tarlov opened up by whining that Trump “has an uncontrollable narcissism and rage about him when he feels insulted.”

Fox News anchor Bret Baier then turned to Payne, who responded that he thought it was mainly a “New York thing,” mentioning his experience growing up in Harlem. But then Tarlov interrupted him by claiming the country was at stake if President Trump returned to the White House.

Payne was not having her tacky response and quickly turned the tables on her. He decided that it was time to talk about the elephant in the room: Biden’s sick hatred of Trump supporters and how devastating it was to America. He specifically mentioned how he recently did a Google search on Biden hating MAGA, and it was filled with countless articles on the subject.

After Tarlov questioned who was writing the articles, he shut her down completely and included liberal corporate media outlets trashing MAGA in his blistering critique.

Payne concluded by noting Trump supporters want the same basic things all other Americans hold dear but are demeaned as racist in the process.

Tarlov was left completely without words at the end.

WATCH (segment begins with Baier’s question and Payne’s response):

Wow! Charles Payne spars with Fox News anchor and declares Biden's hatred for MAGA is FAR WORSE than Trump's personal feuds. Watch. "Biden's anger and vitriol and hatred for MAGA is far more worse than President Trump's individual battles with someone who crosses him. That is… pic.twitter.com/yYCgb3Dwj4 — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) January 24, 2024

Relevant transcript: