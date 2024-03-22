Liberal FOX News Host Jessica Tarlov Forced to Issue On-Air Correction About Tony Bobulinski (VIDEO)

Jessica Tarlov, one of the rotating liberal hosts of The Five on FOX News, was forced to issue an on-air correction about former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Tarlov made some comments about who is paying Bobulinki’s legal fees.

His lawyer was quick to react and apparently threatened a lawsuit.

PJ Media reported:

Jessica Tarlov’s False Claim About Tony Bobulinski Sparks Lawsuit Threat Against Fox News On Wednesday, Tony Bobulinski testified before Congress in the ongoing impeachment investigation of Joe Biden. His damning testimony so triggered Jessica Tarlov, the liberal co-host on Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” that she sought to undermine it by accusing Bobulinski of having a pro-Trump PAC pay his legal fees. “Tony Bobulinski’s lawyers’ fees have been paid by a Trump Super PAC that’s as recent as January,” she claimed before rehashing a false claim about Donald Trump. “Do you think that a guy who’s invested in how much better off he wants the United States to be—and really getting to the bottom of this—would be taking money from the guy who extorted the Ukrainians to get dirt on the Bidens?” she asked. In a letter PJ Media obtained, Bobulinski’s lawyer demanded an on-air retraction and an apology from Tarlov for making a false claim. “Ms. Tarlov stated that Mr. Bobulinski’s legal fees are being paid by a Trump Super PAC. This is unequivocally false and defamatory. Indeed, no Trump Super PAC has ever paid Mr. Bobulinski’s legal fees,” reads a letter from Jesse R. Binnall to Jeff A. Taylor, the Executive Vice President and General Counsel for the Fox Corporation. “In fact, Mr. Bobulinski has paid over $500,000, in legal fees to numerous lawyers in law firms out of his own pocket since 2020. We write to demand the immediate retraction, on air, today, of this maliciously blatant lie.”

Watch Tarlov’s correction below:

Jessica Tarlov issues a clarification on her comments about Tony Bobulinski.@TheFive @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/h7ggzrSl6A — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 21, 2024

She sure cruised through that statement, didn’t she?