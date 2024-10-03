Democrat Representative Susan Wild’s Car Gets Booted in D.C. After Racking Up Fines for Parking in Handicap Spots

A Democrat U.S. Representative’s vehicle was booted last week after the lawmaker racked up hundreds of dollars in fines for speeding violations and for illegally parking in a handicapped spot.

Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania’s vehicle was booted last week after amassing $775 in fines for parking in handicapped spots illegally, tag violations, and speeding violations.

The New York Post obtained a photo of Wild’s Toyota RAV-4 getting booted near D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood.

LOOK:

Pennsylvania Dem Rep. Susan Wild’s car booted in DC after racking up $775 in fines, parking in handicap spot https://t.co/Im39RDPfuu pic.twitter.com/t7fwEaN57f — New York Post (@nypost) October 3, 2024

Per The New York Post:

Washington gave a Pennsylvania Democrat the boot last week, clamping a wheel on her Toyota RAV-4 after the rep racked up hundreds in unpaid fines for a string of parking violations in the District — including illegally parking in a handicap spot. In turn, the city handicapped her car with a vehicle boot in its Navy Yard neighborhood, photos The Post obtained show. Parking-enforcement documents reveal Rep. Susan Wild, a third-term Democrat representing Pennsylvania’s toss-up 7th District, owes $775 for four separate violations.

This isn’t the first time Wild has had problems with driving violations.

In 2022, Wild was called out by a distracted-driving activist for taking a Zoom call with constituents while she was driving.

WATCH: