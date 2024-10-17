CRINGE! Dirty RINO Mitch McConnell Cried During January 6th, Called Trump ‘Despicable Human Being’ and Celebrated Biden’s Victory

The outgoing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly cried to his staff during and after the events of January 6th, blaming Trump for the protests and calling him a “despicable human being.”

According to excerpts from a biography of the Kentucky Republican that will be released later this month by Michael Tackett of the Associated Press, McConnell was appalled by the so-called “insurrection” at the Capitol Building and made his feelings known to those around him.

He was also secretly celebrating the fact that Joe Biden had secured an election “victory” and remarked that it “underscores the good judgment of the American people.”

“They’ve had just enough of the misrepresentations, the outright lies almost on a daily basis, and they fired him,” he was quoted as saying.

“And for a narcissist like him, that’s been really hard to take, and so his behavior since the election has been even worse, by far, than it was before, because he has no filter now at all.”

After doing his best to block the Trump campaign and the Republican Party’s efforts at challenging the widespread voter fraud, McConnell went on to have a complete meltdown during and after the events of January 6th.

The AP notes:

On Jan. 6, soon after he made those comments, McConnell was holed up in a secure location with other congressional leaders, calling Vice President Mike Pence and military officials for reinforcements as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Once the Senate resumed debate over the certification of Biden’s victory, McConnell said in a speech on the floor that “this failed attempt to obstruct the Congress, this failed insurrection, only underscores how crucial the task before us is for our republic.” McConnell then went to his office to address his staff, some of whom had barricaded themselves in the office as rioters banged on their doors. He started to sob softly as he thanked them, Tackett writes. “You are my family, and I hate the fact that you had to go through this,” he told them.

Despite his obvious hatred for Trump and the movement he represents, McConnell has endorsed him during this presidential cycle after Nikki Haley exicted the race in March.

He explained at the time:

It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States. It should come as no surprise that, as nominee, he will have my support. I look forward to the opportunity of switching from playing defense against the terrible policies the Biden administration has pursued to a sustained offense geared towards making a real difference in improving the lives of the American people.

However, McConnell is still using his considerable influence to try and damage the chances of Trump-aligned candidates.

Just yesterday, it was reported that he is refusing to divert funds towards the Senatorial campaigns of Ted Cruz and Kari Lake in Texas and Arizona, both of whom are locked in competitive races.

Fortunately, his influence within the GOP is rapidly waning. He will depart as Senate Minority Leader at the end of this year and will see out the rest of his term until 2026.