Mitch McConnell Bends the Knee, Endorses President Trump Immediately Following Haley’s Exit From the Presidential Race

As NBC News reported, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday endorsed Trump’s bid to return to the White House, after the 45th President dominated Super Tuesday winning every state except Vermont.

Here is the official statement from McConnell:

It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States. It should come as no surprise that, as nominee, he will have my support. I look forward to the opportunity of switching from playing defense against the terrible policies the Biden administration has pursued to a sustained offense geared towards making a real difference in improving the lives of the American people.

Never-Trumpers have long looked upon McConnell as a bulwark against the MAGA movement. There is no better example of this than him treating Ukraine as if it is the 51st state while only paying lip service to America’s wide-open Southern border.

He also previously vowed never to speak to Trump again following the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill Protests.

He blamed Trump for what occurred that day and called the 45th President’s actions a “disgraceful dereliction of duty.” Trump had plenty of choice words for McConnell as well.

Trump and McConnell ended up going YEARS without speaking directly to one another.

But aides to both Trump and McConnell were holding backchannel discussions recently as Trump was supposedly seeking an endorsement from McConnell. This has never been confirmed, however.

McConnell, whose hold on the Senate has evaporated, announced last week that he would step down as GOP leader at the end of the year.