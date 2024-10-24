Chris Wray and Chris Krebs Lied to the American Public for 4 Years — They Knew Iranians Breached US Election System, Stole 100,000 Identities, and Then Posted Video Online of the Stolen Data Being Used to Create UOCAVA Ballots — And Hid This From American People!

Recently, unsealed court documents completely redefined what we were told to believe about the 2020 US presidential election.

The election was billed by the Democrat Party, Joe Biden, the mainstream media, and former CISA Chief Chris Krebs as the most secure election in US history.

Chris Krebs, the former CISA Director fired by Donald Trump, testified before Congress on December 16, 2020, after he was fired.

Krebs was called to testify before the US Senate Homeland Security Governmental Affairs Committee.

Krebs famously announced that day, “The 2020 election was the most secure in US history.”

But was 2020 really the most secure election in US history?

We now know definitively that Chris Krebs was lying when he made this announcement during congressional testimony in December 2020.

Today, nearly four years after the 2020 election, we have proof of a successful breach by one of America’s major enemies on our election infrastructure prior to Election Day and during early voting.

CISA officials released a report on October 30, 2020, JUST DAYS BEFORE the 2020 presidential election.

The report was never made public, and it omitted critical facts about a successful breach of a state’s election database days before the 2020 election.

Here is the CISA report, which was hidden for several years and discovered after investigative reporter Yehuda Miller obtained the information through a FOIA request earlier this year.

According to the CISA report from October 22, 2020:

SUBJECT: FBI Liaison Alert System (FLASH) – Indicators of Compromise Pertaining to Iranian Interference in the 2020 Presidential Election – TLP: WHITE On 22 October 2020, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) published a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (Alert AA20-296B) warning that Iranian advanced persistent threat (APT) actors are likely intent on influencing and interfering with the US elections to sow discord among voters and undermine public confidence in the US electoral process. APT actors are creating fictitious media sites and spoofing legitimate media sites to spread anti-American propaganda and misinformation about voter suppression. The attached FLASH contains a list of indicators of compromise (IOCs) and additional threat information pertaining to a threat group, assessed to be located in Iran, conducting operations aimed at influencing and interfering in the 2020 US Presidential Election. The October 22 alert referenced above can be found at the following URL: https://uscert.cisa.gov/ncas/alerts/aa20-296b

Here is the report released on October 30, 2020, days before the US presidential election.

Thanks to Yehuda Miller for the FOIAed document.

We now know that this CISA report was completely dishonest and omitted critical facts.

We also know that Krebs and CISA lied about the security of the 2020 election in their Cyber Risk Summary, which was released after the election in 2021.

We know this for a fact because Krebs, Chris Wray, and CISA COMPLETELY OMITTED the fact that the Iranian regime successfully breached one state’s voter roll database and used the names, Social Security, and Driver’s License numbers to fill out UOCAVA or overseas ballot registrations!

This tiny fact was omitted from Kreb’s report, and Chris Wray and DOJ Chief Bill Barr ignored it!

They all lied and hid this from the American public for FOUR YEARS!

As Patty McMurray and Jim Hoft at The Gateway Pundit reported on Wednesday, Iranian Hackers Broke Into the State’s Voter Roll Database – Used Names, SS, and Driver’s License # numbers to Fill Out UOCAVA Registrations – Shared Video of Their Actions Online!

The Iranians interfered with the 2020 presidential election, and they were successful in their efforts to access the voter information from one state election website, Alaska.

The two Iranians were indicted for, among other things, computer intrusion, voter intimidation, and interstate threat offenses for their alleged participation in a multi-faceted campaign aimed at influencing and interfering with the United States 2020 Presidential Election.

The Iranian hacker's group allegedly loaded a shocking video at the time that revealed how easily stolen voter registration data could be used to inject fake voters into the UOCAVA (non-military) registration website and then turned into voters.

The Southern District of New York recently released this sealed indictment from October 20, 2021, and it is explosive!

From the October 2021 indictment (this was hidden from the American public until one month ago!):

In or about September and October 2020, SEYYED MOHAMMAD HOSEIN MUSA KAZEMI, a/k/a ~'Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazem," a/k/a "Hosein Zamani," the defendant, compromised a server located abroad (the "Overseas Server") in order to send out the Voter Threat Emails. The first phase of the Voter Intimidation and Influence Campaign occurred in or about September and October 2020, when the members of the conspiracy conducted reconnaissance on, and attempted to compromise, approximately eleven state voter websites, including state voter registration websites and state voter information websites. These efforts resulted in the successful exploitation of misconfigured computers of a particular U.S. state ("State-1"), Alaska, and the resulting unauthorized downloading of voter information for more than 100,000 (State-1) voters.

In their sealed indictment, US Attorney Damian Williams downplays the significance of the US elections video shared by the Iranian hackers. The video shows what appears to be files of voter data stolen from multiple states, including Alaska.

In their indictment, the government appears to downplay the serious threat the video reveals to our nation's election security.

The Gateway Pundit has confirmed with an anonymous source that the names, social security numbers, and driver’s license numbers of Alaska citizens in the video are legitimate.

For four years, Chris Wray, Bill Barr, Chris Krebs, and CISA hid this information from the American public.