EXCLUSIVE FOIA RELEASE: Iranian Regime Interfered in 2020 Presidential Election the Week Before Election – Chris Krebs Kept This from Congress During Testimony

Recently, investigative journalist Yehuda Miller received several FOIA documents that completely redefine what we were told to believe about the 2020 US presidential election.

The election was billed by the Democrat Party, Joe Biden, the mainstream media, and former CISA Chief Chris Krebs as the most secure election in US history.

Chris Krebs, the former CISA Director fired by Donald Trump, testified before Congress on December 16, 2020, after he was fired. Krebs was called to testify before the US Senate Homeland Security Governmental Affairs Committee.

Krebs famously announced that day, “The 2020 election was the most secure in US history.”

But was 2020 really the most secure election in US history?

Yehuda Miller and The Gateway Pundit plan to release a series of FOIA documents in the coming days that prove Chris Krebs was not honest with the American public during his testimony and that he clearly knew his statements were inaccurate.

A week ago on Monday, we released information on a secret 2020 Election Day phone call organized by The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

CISA describes itself as the operational lead for federal cybersecurity and the national coordinator for critical infrastructure security and resilience. However, since its founding, CISA has morphed into a much more sinister and politicized organization.

CISA was founded in 2007. CISA was originally intended to be an ancillary agency designed to protect “critical infrastructure” and guard against cybersecurity threats. In the years since its creation, however, CISA metastasized into the nerve center of the federal government’s domestic surveillance and censorship operations on social media. In 2018 CISA was given the role in securing the elections and the census. They have failed on both accounts.

By 2020, CISA routinely reported social media posts that allegedly spread “disinformation” to social media platforms. By 2021, CISA had a formal “Mis-, Dis-, and Mal-information” (MDM) team. In 2022 and 2023, in response to growing public and private criticism of CISA’s unconstitutional behavior, CISA attempted to camouflage its activities, duplicitously claiming it serves a purely “informational” role.”

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft is currently the lead plaintiff in the Missouri-Louisiana vs. Joe Biden lawsuit that is heading to the Supreme Court in March.

The plaintiffs are challenging the Biden regime’s censorship apparatus, arguing that the federal government cannot infringe on the free speech of Americans. CISA today is central to the government’s censorship system.

On Monday, The Gateway Pundit released evidence that a private meeting was organized by CISA officials on November 3, 2020, at 3:30 PM Eastern Time with select members of a secret “Election Security Initiative.”

This was an exclusive meeting of CISA officials and their exclusive election Partners. This was held late in the afternoon on Election Day. It reportedly lasted for a half hour.

The Gateway Pundit published this report on Monday.

** You can read the first report here.

On Thursday, The Gateway Pundit released new information that proves Chris Krebs was not honest during his testimony in December 2020.

Yehuda Miller recently obtained the Election Infrastructure (EI) Subsector Cyber Risk Summary report for 2020 through a FOIA request.

The report provides analysis, findings, and recommendations derived from non-attributable cybersecurity trends observed between November 3, 2019, and November 3, 2020—Election Year 2020 (EY20).

The report was published in March 2021 and included the data known to the CISA officials for Election Year 2020.

On page two of the report – CISA published its analysis of the US Election Infrastructure (EI) entities in 2020.

CISA’s analysis of the available data for assessed EI entities found:

** 76% of EI entities for which CISA performed a Risk and Vulnerability Assessment (RVA) had spearphishing weaknesses, which provide an entry point for adversaries to launch attacks ** 48% of entities had a critical or high severity vulnerability on at least one internet accessible host providing potential attack vectors to adversaries ** 39% of entities ran at least one risky service on an internet-accessible host, providing the

opportunity for threat actors to attack otherwise legitimate services ** 34% of entities ran unsupported operating systems (OSs) on at least one internet accessible host, which exposes entities to compromise.

From page two of the report – the highlights are our own:

How can 2020 be considered a “secure” election when 76% of Election Infrastructure had spearfishing weaknesses, and 48% of the entities had a critical or high vulnerability on at least one internet-accessible host?

The report provides numerous items that reveal the 2020 election was NOT the most secure in history – In fact, Chris Krebs was lying when he stated this during congressional testimony.

Today we have more evidence of attacks on our election system prior to Election Day but during early voting.

We now have evidence, secured by Yehuda Miller, that shows an FBI Alert warning of a compromise about Iranian interference in the 2020 Presidential Election.

This report was released on October 30, 2020 – JUST DAYS BEFORE the 2020 presidential election.

According to the CISA report:

SUBJECT: FBI Liaison Alert System (FLASH) – Indicators of Compromise Pertaining to Iranian Interference in the 2020 Presidential Election – TLP: WHITE On 22 October 2020, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) published a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (Alert AA20-296B) warning that Iranian advanced persistent threat (APT) actors are likely intent on influencing and interfering with the US elections to sow discord among voters and undermine public confidence in the US electoral process. APT actors are creating fictitious media sites and spoofing legitimate media sites to spread anti-American propaganda and misinformation about voter suppression. The attached FLASH contains a list of indicators of compromise (IOCs) and additional threat information pertaining to a threat group, assessed to be located in Iran, conducting operations aimed at influencing and interfering in the 2020 US Presidential Election. The October 22 alert referenced above can be found at the following URL: https://uscert.cisa.gov/ncas/alerts/aa20-296b

Here is the report released on October 30, 2020 days before the US presidential election.

For some reason, Chris Krebs did not mention this in his congressional testimony. Why is that?

And what else is Chris Krebs hiding?

Again – Thanks to Yehuda Miller for the FOIAed document.